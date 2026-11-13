



The Technology Development Board (TDB), under the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India, has signed an agreement with Astrome Technologies Pvt Ltd, Bangalore, providing ₹64.05 crore in financial assistance through the Research, Development And Innovation (RDI) Fund, announced PIB.





The project's total cost stands at ₹128.11 crore and is aimed at developing a sovereign space-based Artificial Intelligence-enabled Electronic Intelligence (AI-ELINT) constellation for national security applications.





The funding will be extended through Optionally Convertible Debt (OCD) and is intended to support the development of critical indigenous technologies from Technology Readiness Level (TRL)-4 to TRL-9, taking them from advanced prototyping to deployment-ready systems.





The initiative reflects India's growing focus on strengthening domestic capabilities in space-based intelligence, secure communications and advanced data processing technologies. As space increasingly becomes a strategic domain, indigenous systems for intelligence gathering and real-time information analysis are gaining importance for national security and technological self-reliance.





Astrome's project combines three major technology pillars into a single integrated platform: an Electronic Intelligence (ELINT) payload, Artificial Intelligence-driven ground processing software, and inter-satellite communication links. Together, these technologies are intended to create an advanced constellation capable of persistent surveillance and intelligence collection.





The proposed architecture centres on microsatellites in the 50 kg class operating in low-Earth orbit. These satellites will be progressively deployed as part of a constellation designed to enhance coverage, improve revisit rates and provide more frequent observation of areas of interest.





The ELINT payload is being developed to detect, collect and analyse signals across a wide frequency spectrum. Supporting this capability, the AI-powered ground segment will process and interpret large volumes of information generated by the satellite network, enabling efficient analysis and decision-making.





A key element of the project is the development of indigenous inter-satellite communication links, allowing satellites within the constellation to exchange information and function as a coordinated network. This capability is expected to improve operational effectiveness and enable more integrated mission performance.





The project encompasses technology development, engineering, integration, testing and validation activities required to advance all core systems to TRL-9, demonstrating readiness for operational deployment.





Positioned within India's Deep Technology sector and specifically under Space Technology, the initiative brings together several frontier disciplines, including satellite engineering, electronic intelligence, Artificial Intelligence and secure space communications.





Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, Technology Development Board, said: "India's growing capabilities in space technology are creating new opportunities to develop advanced systems that combine indigenous engineering with artificial intelligence and next-generation communications. Building such complex technology platforms requires sustained innovation, rigorous validation and long-term investment.





Through the RDI Fund, TDB is supporting Indian enterprises working on frontier technologies that can strengthen the country's strategic technology capabilities. The project with Astrome reflects the potential of India's deep-tech ecosystem to develop sophisticated space-based solutions for emerging national requirements."





An authorised representative of Astrome Technologies stated: "The support from TDB under the RDI Fund will help us accelerate the development and integration of critical technologies for our AI-enabled space-based intelligence program.





By bringing together indigenous ELINT payloads, AI-based data processing and inter-satellite communications, we aim to develop an integrated constellation capability that can address emerging requirements in the space and national security domains. This partnership will support our efforts to advance these technologies towards TRL-9."





The project marks another step in India's broader push towards strategic autonomy in critical space technologies, with increasing emphasis on developing indigenous capabilities in satellite systems, secure communications, artificial intelligence and intelligence-gathering infrastructure for future national requirements.





PIB







