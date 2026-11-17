



US President Donald Trump has begun a multi-day visit to Asia, with key engagements spanning the Philippines and China.





The trip includes participation in the ASEAN Summit in the Philippines and a highly anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in Shenzhen.





Before departing, Trump described the visit as a “big trip” and suggested he could also meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un while in China. Discussions among Trump, Putin and Xi are expected to focus on reducing the proliferation of nuclear weapons, while Iran is also anticipated to feature prominently on the agenda. Trump indicated that Ukraine could be discussed as well, although earlier indications from US officials suggested it was not expected to be a major subject of the talks.





The proposed trilateral engagement would mark the first meeting in this format between the three leaders, underscoring the significance of the gathering amid ongoing international tensions involving Iran and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Trump last met Putin face-to-face in Alaska in August 2025 and held talks with Xi earlier this year.





Trump’s first stop is the Philippines, where the 49th ASEAN Summit is taking place from 15-17 November. During his stay, he is scheduled to join a meeting of Quad leaders from India, Japan and Australia to discuss Indo-Pacific security. According to the White House itinerary, it will be the first in-person Quad leaders’ summit in two years and Trump’s first such gathering during his current presidential term.





The US President is also expected to sign a trade agreement with Thailand and attend a dinner with Southeast Asian and regional leaders. He will later hold a state visit and luncheon with Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. before travelling to Shenzhen for the APEC Summit.





Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Manila to participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit. His visit is aimed at strengthening India’s strategic, economic and maritime cooperation across the Indo-Pacific and reinforcing ties with the 11-member ASEAN grouping.





In a message posted before the summit engagements, Modi said India’s relationship with ASEAN remains central to its Act East Policy and occupies an important place in its MAHASAGAR vision. He expressed confidence that the meetings would further deepen India’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN.





Upon arrival in Manila, Modi received a warm welcome from members of the Indian diaspora. He attended cultural events celebrating the long-standing civilizational links between India and the Philippines, including a performance of Sita: The Ramayana Revisited by the Integrated Performing Arts Guild of Iligan City.





The Prime Minister also witnessed the recitation of the Purna Kumbha Shloka by students of Filipino and Indian origin and attended community events showcasing historical artefacts, Bollywood and Bhangra performances, and representations of shared cultural heritage between the two countries.





Another cultural highlight was Modi’s viewing of an episode from Maharadia Lawana, the Filipino adaptation of the Ramayana. Indian officials said the performance reflected the enduring cultural and civilizational connections between the two nations.





Modi later attended a gala dinner hosted by President Marcos at the Philippine International Convention Centre, where he wore a Barong Tagalog, the Philippines’ national formal dress, similar to that worn by the Philippine President.





On 17 November, Modi is also set to participate in a ceremony marking the start of redevelopment work at Manila’s historic Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan. Calling the occasion special, he noted: “Tomorrow, 17th November, is a very special day. I will have the honour of taking part in the ceremony to mark the start of redevelopment works at the iconic Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila.”





“This Gurudwara is over a century old and is a centre of immense spiritual significance,” he added.





Highlighting the contribution of Sikhs worldwide, Modi said: “Inspired by the teachings of the Guru Sahibs, the Sikh community has made a mark globally, being at the forefront of serving others and building a better planet.”





Established in 1929 by Punjabi migrants, Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan is the oldest Sikh place of worship in the Philippines and remains an important centre for the local Sikh community.





Beyond cultural diplomacy, maritime security and regional stability are expected to dominate discussions at the ASEAN and East Asia summits. The East Asia Summit brings together ASEAN members and key partners including India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Russia to discuss political, security and strategic developments.





The Philippines’ chairmanship has drawn renewed attention to maritime security issues, particularly negotiations between ASEAN and China on a South China Sea Code of Conduct. Economic cooperation is also expected to feature prominently, including the ongoing review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement.





Following his engagements in the Philippines, Trump will travel to Shenzhen for APEC-related meetings. On Thursday, he is scheduled to meet Xi and Putin, with senior US officials indicating that Iran will be among the principal topics discussed during the trilateral talks.





With major global and regional powers gathering across Manila and Shenzhen, the summit season is expected to place Indo-Pacific security, trade, maritime cooperation, technological competition and broader geopolitical developments firmly in the spotlight.





For India, Modi’s participation provides an opportunity to consolidate ties with ASEAN while strengthening coordination with Quad partners in an increasingly complex regional landscape.





ANI







