



The political fallout from the Republican Party’s unexpected midterm election losses has intensified scrutiny of US President Donald Trump’s administration, placing Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the centre of growing speculation about the future of the Cabinet.





While the White House has sought to dismiss suggestions of a wider reshuffle, Hegseth is facing mounting criticism from within Republican ranks over his handling of the war with Iran, which has now entered its ninth month. At the same time, Rubio has publicly rejected reports that he is considering leaving the administration to position himself for a possible presidential campaign in 2028.





The Republicans’ defeat handed Democrats control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, triggering an internal debate over whether the conflict with Iran played a decisive role in the party’s electoral setbacks. Questions are increasingly being raised about the administration’s strategy, its communication of the war’s costs, and the political consequences of prolonged military engagement.





Although Trump has continued to support Hegseth, he has acknowledged receiving calls regarding the Defence Secretary’s future. Nevertheless, the President insisted he has “every intention” of retaining him and later praised Hegseth publicly, declaring that “Pete Hegseth has done a fantastic job”.





Trump pointed to what he described as major achievements under Hegseth’s leadership, including the administration’s military actions against Iran and the reported January arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. Despite those endorsements, criticism inside the party has continued to grow, with some Republicans arguing that the administration’s expectations regarding the Iran conflict proved overly optimistic.





Vice-President JD Vance publicly linked the electoral defeat to the war, writing: “The reason we lost is the war.” He went further by questioning whether the campaign justified the political price paid by Republicans, adding: “If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so.”





Trump has accepted that the war contributed to the party’s losses but maintained that the decision to launch the campaign was justified and said he would make the same choice again.





Pressure on Hegseth increased further after Republican Representative Thomas Massie threatened to revive impeachment proceedings against the Defence Secretary when Congress returns to Washington. Massie has urged Trump to replace Hegseth before Democrats assume control of Congress in January, arguing that any successor would have a greater chance of Senate confirmation before the political balance shifts.





The impeachment effort stems from allegations that Hegseth authorised military operations against Iran without congressional approval, among other claims of misconduct. The proposal was previously delayed before the midterm elections but could now return to the legislative agenda.





Hegseth has forcefully rejected the accusations, describing the effort as a “sham articles of impeachment” campaign led by a “disgruntled, defeated congressman, along with all his Democrat allies”.





“You see, they attack me. They attack us because we are effective,” he said. “It’s not going to work. We will not back down.”





Defending his tenure, Hegseth highlighted what he characterised as significant accomplishments, including improved military recruitment, strengthening the defence industrial base and eliminating diversity initiatives as part of the administration’s America First agenda.





He also accused Democrats of prioritising political theatre over policy, arguing that attempts to remove him were motivated by partisan considerations rather than genuine concerns about national security.





In contrast to the uncertainty surrounding Hegseth, Rubio has moved quickly to shut down speculation about his future. Reports had suggested that he and his advisers were examining options that could include leaving the administration ahead of a potential 2028 presidential bid.





Rubio dismissed those suggestions, insisting that remaining in the administration until the conclusion of Trump’s term had “always been my plan”. Praising his current responsibilities, he said: “I love the work I’m doing.”





Responding to rumours of a departure, Rubio joked: “And plus I always laugh when they say he’s going to leave his job. I go, ‘Which one?’”





The Secretary of State, who ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016 and remains a frequently mentioned contender for 2028, refused to discuss any future White House ambitions. “I literally will not talk about 2028 anymore. I just won’t do it,” he said.





Both the White House and the State Department have dismissed reports of Rubio weighing an early exit, describing such claims as inaccurate and insisting he remains focused on implementing the administration’s foreign policy objectives.





Attention has also turned towards other senior military leaders involved in shaping Iran policy. Reports indicate that General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command, could face increased scrutiny as the administration evaluates responsibility for the political and military consequences of the conflict.





According to reports, some officials believe military advisers presented overly favourable assessments of the war’s progress and did not sufficiently communicate potential risks, costs and strategic limitations.





Cooper reportedly visited the White House shortly before the election to advocate additional military action against Iran, while Caine is said to have expressed concerns about the strain the conflict is placing on US military readiness, including questions surrounding ammunition stockpiles and the limited support provided by allies beyond Israel.





The developments leave Trump confronting one of the most challenging periods of his presidency. With Democrats preparing to control Congress, Republican divisions over the Iran war becoming increasingly public, and pressure mounting for accountability, the administration faces growing uncertainty over both its military strategy and its political future.





ANI







