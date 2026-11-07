



The United States has conducted a fresh, limited military strike against Iran, even as diplomatic efforts intensify to create a pathway towards renewed negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear activities.





US President Donald Trump said the operation targeted Iranian air-defence systems and described it as a minor action carried out swiftly by American forces.





"They knocked out -- they built a little bit of an anti-aircraft device and we knocked it out in about 15 minutes, maybe five," Trump told reporters shortly after arriving in West Palm Beach, Florida.





Iranian state media reported two explosions in the Suza area of Qeshm Island, located along the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime route for global oil shipments.





The strike marked the first reported US military action against Iran since the Republican Party suffered significant losses in the US midterm elections, surrendering control of both chambers of Congress.





The election outcome was influenced in part by public criticism of the administration’s handling of the conflict and rising fuel costs, which have had widespread effects on the global economy.





In recent days, Trump has alternated between warning that the United States could "destroy" Iran and suggesting that a negotiated settlement may be within reach.





The latest strike follows similar US military action earlier in the week. Explosions were reported on Qeshm and Hengam islands, as well as in Bandar Abbas on the Iranian mainland. American military officials described those operations as defensive in nature.





At the same time, Qatar has intensified mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran.





According to regional officials familiar with the discussions, Iranian leaders are reviewing fresh proposals presented by Qatari negotiators aimed at bridging key disputes over Iran’s nuclear program.





However, Tehran remains unwilling to enter direct nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration unless several long-standing demands are addressed first.





Iran insists that any ceasefire framework must include an end to the US blockade on its ports, the lifting of sanctions, the release of frozen Iranian assets, compensation for war-related damage, and an end to regional hostilities, including Israeli military operations in Lebanon.





The dispute over Iran’s nuclear program remains the most complex obstacle to a broader settlement, with Trump maintaining that the issue must be resolved as part of any agreement ending the conflict, which has now lasted more than eight months.





On Friday, Trump confirmed that communication channels with Iran remain open.





"We are talking to Iran. We have been," he said, while continuing to argue that the United States maintains the upper hand in the conflict.





Regional officials said Qatar has also advanced a proposed bridge arrangement designed to create confidence-building measures before formal nuclear negotiations begin.





Under the proposal, the United States would ease its blockade and release a portion of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian funds. In return, Iran would permit International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors access to facilities previously targeted by US and Israeli strikes.





The proposal also calls for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz under a temporary mechanism linked to an earlier understanding between Iran and Oman, pending a broader regional agreement involving Gulf states.





If implemented, the measures would pave the way for comprehensive talks covering Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium and other aspects of its nuclear activities.





Iran continues to maintain that its nuclear program is entirely peaceful.





According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, however, Iran possesses 440.9 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 per cent purity, a level that remains only a short technical step from weapons-grade enrichment.





Meanwhile, US Central Command announced that Washington is offering "a reward of up to $20 million and possible relocation for information about Iran's nuclear program, including its facilities, equipment, and associated personnel, such as those in the scientific community, or the movement of any of the above."





Diplomatic activity across the Middle East has accelerated in recent days amid growing concern that further military escalation could destabilise the wider region.





Qatari officials confirmed separate discussions involving Trump, Qatar’s Emir and senior defence officials focused on reducing tensions.





Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also held consultations with counterparts from Iraq and Tunisia regarding regional developments and possible avenues for resuming dialogue with Washington.





Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty urged all parties to show "flexibility" and pursue the "compromise solutions" needed to prevent a new round of confrontation.





Cairo and Abu Dhabi have likewise emphasised the importance of political negotiations, warning that another military clash could trigger further violence, economic disruption and regional instability.





Despite the latest military action, diplomatic channels remain active, with Qatar’s mediation efforts emerging as a potential foundation for future nuclear talks and a broader easing of tensions between Washington and Tehran.





ANI







