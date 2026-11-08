



The United States military has confirmed that it disabled a commercial cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman after its civilian crew allegedly ignored repeated warnings and attempted several times to breach an active naval blockade targeting Iran.





According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), a military aircraft used precision-guided munitions to strike the stern of the St. Kitts-flagged cargo vessel M/V Huda on 7 November, leaving the ship immobile. The strike was carried out only after the crew had been instructed to evacuate the targeted areas in an effort to prevent casualties.





CENTCOM stated: "U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces disabled a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman, Nov. 7, after the ship’s civilian crew ignored repeated warnings and attempted to violate the naval blockade against Iran multiple times."





The vessel had reportedly visited an Iranian port and was attempting to leave regional waters when it was intercepted by US forces. The military said the action formed part of ongoing efforts to enforce the maritime embargo imposed on Iran.





Since the blockade campaign began in July, US forces have redirected 147 commercial vessels that complied with interception procedures. CENTCOM said five merchant vessels, including the M/V Huda, were disabled after refusing to comply with orders.





US officials also noted that CENTCOM has previously destroyed 10 Iranian commercial oil tankers which it alleges were linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) multibillion-dollar maritime shadow network.





Following the incident, the US military issued a warning to commercial shipping operating near Iranian waters, advising mariners to follow instructions issued by American forces. CENTCOM said: "All mariners transiting near Iranian coastal areas or surrounding waters are advised to heed blockade warnings from U.S. forces."





The development comes as Washington expands pressure on Tehran's transport and supply networks. CENTCOM has announced the creation of a new task force aimed at disrupting the movement of advanced weapons systems, dual-use technologies, sanctioned materials and illegal revenue streams through Iran's land borders and across the Caspian Sea.





The latest operation underscores the increasingly aggressive enforcement of the US-led blockade, which American officials claim has significantly restricted Iranian oil exports and maritime logistics.





The incident is likely to add further tension to an already volatile regional security environment centred on the Gulf of Oman, the Strait of Hormuz and broader Middle East shipping routes.





ANI







