



The United States has announced a reward of up to $20 million, alongside the possibility of relocation assistance, for information relating to Iran's nuclear program, as Washington intensifies pressure on Tehran following months of conflict and diplomatic tensions.





In a statement posted on X, the United States Central Command said the reward is being offered through the State Department's Rewards for Justice initiative. The program is seeking information on Iran's nuclear facilities, equipment and personnel connected to the country's nuclear activities, including individuals from the scientific community.





The Rewards for Justice initiative was established in 1984 under the State Department's national security rewards framework and is designed to provide financial incentives for intelligence that helps protect US interests and save lives.





According to the State Department, the move is linked to Iran's failure to comply fully with its safeguards obligations to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Washington argues that the lack of compliance has caused the agency to lose "continuity of knowledge" regarding the production and inventory of key nuclear-related components, including centrifuges, which are used in uranium enrichment activities.





While the announcement outlines a potential reward of up to $20 million, US authorities have not publicly specified what type or quantity of intelligence would qualify for the maximum payment.





The development comes amid continued debate over the status of Iran's nuclear capabilities following US military action against the country. President Donald Trump has repeatedly maintained that American strikes successfully dismantled Iran's nuclear program.





Speaking in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump declared, "If we didn't hit Iran, you wouldn't have Israel today." He further claimed, "If they had nuclear, they would have used nuclear. They would have obliterated the Middle East."





The US President also argued that eight months of conflict had severely weakened Iran's economy and military capabilities, asserting that Tehran is now eager to reach an agreement with Washington. "We're dealing with them now. They want to make a deal very badly," he said.





At the same time, diplomatic activity has increased through regional and international intermediaries seeking to prevent a return to hostilities and encourage a negotiated settlement between the two sides.





Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated earlier this week that his government remains committed to exploring diplomatic solutions to the crisis and continues to pursue dialogue as a pathway to de-escalation.





Trump also indicated that unresolved concerns remain regarding certain locations linked to Iran's nuclear activities. He specifically referenced Pickaxe Mountain in central Iran, a site long suspected by some observers of having a nuclear-related role. Tehran, however, has consistently denied those allegations.





The dispute over Iran's nuclear program has remained a central issue in international security discussions for years, with Western governments expressing concern over uranium enrichment activities, while Iran maintains that its nuclear efforts are intended solely for peaceful civilian purposes.





ANI







