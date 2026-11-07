



The United States has announced a fresh round of Iran-related sanctions, extending a campaign aimed at disrupting Tehran’s oil exports, aviation links and sanctions-evasion networks.





The latest measures follow action taken earlier this week by the US Department of the Treasury against individuals and companies in India and Türkiye accused of assisting Iran in bypassing restrictions on its petroleum trade and airline operations.





US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington would continue pursuing those who support the Iranian government, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to enforcing sanctions under its broader pressure campaign.





On 5 November, the Treasury imposed sanctions on an India-based couple and a network of associated firms over allegations that they helped facilitate operations linked to Iran’s so-called shadow fleet. According to US authorities, the network enabled sanctioned vessels transporting Iranian petroleum to evade international restrictions through fraudulent maritime registrations and certifications.





Highlighting the administration’s position, Bessent stated: “As we have said many times, under Operation Economic Outcast, you are either with us or against us. We know where you are, and we will sanction those who continue supporting the Iranian regime, whether by land, sea, or air.”





The Treasury identified the individuals as Suniel Kumar Sharma and his spouse, Jaspreet Preeti Shahid. US officials allege that the pair operated a maritime fraud network which supplied false flags and certifications to sanctioned vessels, including ships said to be working on behalf of Iran’s military and affiliated groups.





According to the department, the network allegedly established fraudulent maritime registries and classification organisations through websites claiming to provide services on behalf of countries that had not authorised such activities.





US authorities further alleged that the operation dates back to at least 2014, when it attempted to impersonate the maritime flagging authority of Dominica. Investigators claim the network subsequently provided registration services to vessels involved in transporting Iranian petroleum, helping them circumvent international controls.





Several India-based entities linked to the couple were also designated. These include Oceaniek Technologies India, Aryavart Ship Management Private Limited, Precept Trends Private Limited, Polynesia Maritime Private Limited, Alexarya Finserv Private Limited, Alexarya Media and Entertainment Private Limited, Viharaboating Private Limited and Aryavart Maritime and Educational Trust.





In a separate move, the US sanctioned Türkiye-based Fugo Ground Services Inc, alleging that it continued providing ground-handling and related services to multiple US-designated Iranian carriers. Those airlines include Iran Air Tour, Saha Airlines, Sepehran Airlines, Varesh Airlines, Taban Airlines and Ata Airlines Company.





The Treasury said the company maintained support for these airlines despite repeated warnings regarding the sanctions risks associated with Iran’s aviation sector.





Alongside the sanctions, the Treasury issued a fresh advisory to the maritime industry, warning companies about the dangers of dealing with potentially falsely flagged vessels. Officials said fraudulent registrations can help ships engaged in illicit activities evade regulations designed to protect crew safety and the environment.





The sanctions were imposed under Executive Order 13902, which targets key sectors of Iran’s economy, including petroleum, petrochemicals and aviation.





The measures form part of Operation Economic Outcast, launched by Bessent on 24 August 2026. The initiative seeks to sever Iran’s economic lifelines by targeting oil smuggling networks, sanctions-evasion activities, financial facilitators and other channels used to generate revenue for the Iranian state.





Under the latest sanctions, any property or financial interests belonging to designated individuals and entities that fall within US jurisdiction will be blocked.





Transactions involving them are generally prohibited unless specifically authorised or exempted. The Treasury also warned that violations may result in civil or criminal penalties for both American and foreign persons.





The announcement comes as Washington continues to widen the scope of Operation Economic Outcast, which in recent months has targeted maritime operators, financial networks and logistics providers accused of helping Iran maintain access to international markets despite extensive sanctions pressure.





ANI







