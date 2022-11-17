



Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) signed memoranda of understanding with five companies involved in the defence industry, including Hindustan Shipyard Limited, Yantra India Limited, Profense LLC, US, SVC TECH VENTURES LLP and Spacefaring Technologies.





The MoU between Hindustan Shipyard Limited and BEL is intended to carry out joint development, manufacturing, and product upgrades of identified products/systems and to take advantage of the emerging opportunities in the domestic defence, non-defence, and export markets. BEL and SVC TECH VENTURES LLP have also signed an MoU for cooperation in the manufacturing and marketing of heavy-duty blast doors.





To meet the needs of the Indian defence and export sectors, BEL and Yantra India Limited will collaborate in the fields of ammunition hardware and military-grade components. BEL will work together with Profense LLC, US, on the production and sale of light weapons.





BEL has signed an MoU with Spacefaring Technologies Pvt Ltd for cooperation in technology development in the field of fabric-based Radome, shelters, deployable space habitats, aerostat, and more, for defence and non-defence applications.







