



Islamabad: After Lieutenant General Asim Munir was named as the next Pakistan army chief, the United States on Friday reaffirmed its commitment to work with Pakistan's elected leaders and its military leadership.





"The U.S. Mission offers its congratulations to new Chief of Army Staff designate Lt Gen Asim Munir and new Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee designate Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza," the US embassy in Islamabad tweeted.





"We are committed to working with Pakistan's elected leaders, its military leadership, and a diverse range of civil society partners to advance shared interests in trade and investment, health security, climate change, inclusive governance and regional security," it added.





On Thursday, Lieutenant General Asim Munir was named as the new chief of army staff (COAS), ending weeks of intense speculation and political tussle in the country. He will replace Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is retiring after a three-year extension.





"The Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has decided to appoint Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir as the Chief of the Army Staff using the constitutional authority," Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a tweet.





Thereafter, Pakistan President Arif Alvi signed the summary and approved the appointment of Lt Gen Munir as the next COAS. Alvi also signed the summary of Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee (CJCSC).





Later on Friday, the Shehbaz Sharif government issued an official notification for appointing General Munir as the next chief of army staff and Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee (CJCSC).







