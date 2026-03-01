



Recent coordinated airstrikes by the United States and Israel have devastated Iranian cities, thrusting Tehran's air defence failures into the global spotlight. The HQ-9B system, freshly acquired from China, seemingly failed to intercept the incoming barrage of projectiles.





This marks the second high-profile shortfall for the HQ-9B. It previously underperformed in Pakistan during India's Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.





Combat analysts now question the system's true capabilities. While inherent flaws may exist, the sheer overwhelming airpower of the US and Israel could have saturated Iran's hastily assembled defences.





Developed by China's Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, the HQ-9B draws inspiration from Russia's S-300PMU and America's Patriot PAC-2. Yet it has matured into a fully indigenous platform, first tested in 2006 and operational for over a decade.





Reports attribute a 260 km engagement range to the HQ-9B, with altitude ceilings reaching 50 km for high-altitude intercepts. Advanced features include active radar homing and passive infrared seekers, tailored for stealth threats.





The system can reportedly engage 6-8 targets simultaneously while tracking up to 100. China deploys it in strategic hotspots like Beijing, Tibet, and the South China Sea, underscoring its role as a cornerstone of PLA air defences.





Iran integrated the HQ-9B via an oil-for-weapons pact with China, amid spiralling Gulf tensions. This upgrade followed the Russian S-300PMU-2's dismal showing against Israeli missiles in the 2025 conflict.





In Iran's layered architecture, the HQ-9B anchors long-range protection. It pairs with S-300PMU-2 and indigenous Bavar-373 for extended coverage, Khordad-15 and Raad for medium-range, and short-range assets like Tor-M2, Pantsir-S1, Zolfaqar, and MANPADS.





Deployments likely shielded critical sites: Natanz nuclear complex, Fordow enrichment facility, IRGC missile and UAV bases, plus airfields near Tehran and Isfahan.





The conflict erupted after prolonged escalations. On Saturday, US and Israeli forces struck over 20 of Iran's 31 provinces, including the capital Tehran, in a meticulously coordinated assault.





Iran retaliated fiercely, broadening the theatre to US allies Qatar and the UAE. This prompted Dubai airport's closure, one of the world's busiest hubs, disrupting global travel.





Tragically, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei perished in the strikes. Tehran vows its "most ferocious offensive operation in history" to avenge him.





US President Donald Trump labelled Khamenei "one of the most evil people in history." He affirmed the campaign will persist "as long as necessary" for Middle East peace—and beyond.





The HQ-9B's dual failures raise broader implications for arms exporters. Pakistan's experience and now Iran's debacle challenge claims of parity with Western or Russian systems.





Overmatch by stealth aircraft, electronic warfare, or decoys may explain the lapses. Saturation attacks could overwhelm even robust networks like Iran's.





For China, exporting the HQ-9B bolsters influence via resource swaps. Yet real-world tests expose vulnerabilities, potentially eroding buyer confidence. Iran's arsenal, though diverse, struggled under pressure. Indigenous systems like Bavar-373 showed promise in tests but faltered operationally.





The strikes highlight precision-guided munitions' dominance. US and Israeli platforms—F-35s, B-2s, hypersonics—likely bypassed radar locks via low observability.





Post-strike assessments will scrutinise HQ-9B telemetry. Did seeker failures occur? Or was integration with Iran's command grid the weak link? This tilts the balance. Israel's Iron Dome and US THAAD proved resilient historically; Iran's countermeasures did not.





India's Operation Sindoor precedent warns neighbours. BrahMos and indigenous SAMs held firm, contrasting HQ-9B's record.





Beijing may refine exports, perhaps bundling EW countermeasures. For now, the HQ-9B's reputation hangs in the balance amid Middle East flames.





Tehran's vowed counteroffensive looms large. Success could redeem its defences; failure would cement the narrative of inadequacy.





