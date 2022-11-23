



NEW DELHI: Around 300 terrorists are present in Jammu and Kashmir, while 160 more are waiting to sneak into India from across the border, a top Army commander said on Tuesday. However, the security situation in the Union Territory has undergone a major change after the abrogation of Article 370, said General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi.





Speaking on the sidelines of the of platinum jubilee of historic 'Poonch Link-up Day', Dwivedi said that, "As per our data, 82 Pakistani terrorists and 53 local terrorists are active in the hinterland, while the area of the concern is the criminal activities of 170 others who are not identified."





He said that terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, despite planning to carry out an operation, are not able to strike due to a shortage of weapons.





The Army Commander also touched upon the issue of drones from across the border. He said that counter-drone equipment have been deployed at different places in Jammu and Kashmir to check airdropping of weapons and drugs from across the border. "Drone is an evolving technology and in the coming days, you will see action from both sides - they (Pakistan) will try to send drones (with weapons and drugs), and we will deploy countermeasures using technology," he added.





He also tried to reach out to the youth in the Valley and said that, the youth have to come forward and support the Army, which is doing its best to ensure a bright future for them.





He cautioned against joining terror ranks and said that nobody benefitted by joining terror ranks over the last 30 years. There was no development across the border and see for yourself how India is marching ahead and is going to head G20, added Lieutenant Dwivedi.





"We have to focus on the education and upbringing of the youngsters, provide them an opportunity to move out and see the development in different parts of the country," he added.





The Army has sent 1,800 students from Jammu and Kashmir to different states for education, he said.





The platinum jubilee of the Poonch Link-Up Day, commemorating the "Operation Easy" conducted by the Indian Army in 1948 to defend the border district from the invading Pakistani raiders, was celebrated by the people of Poonch and Army personnel.







