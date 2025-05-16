



Military and strategic analyst Tom Cooper has voiced serious concerns regarding Pakistan's ability to securely manage its nuclear arsenal, a topic that has gained renewed attention following India's Operation Sindoor and reports of strikes near suspected Pakistani nuclear facilities.





Cooper emphasised that these recent events reinforce longstanding doubts about the security of Pakistan's nuclear infrastructure, a sentiment echoed by several nuclear scientists over the years.





Cooper highlighted that India possesses comprehensive intelligence on Pakistan's military and nuclear activities, stating, "India has a perfect picture of what is going on there."





He noted that the recent fighting concluded after India struck two entrances to an underground facility in Pakistan, suspected to house nuclear assets, although Indian officials have denied targeting such sites.





Despite these denials, Cooper suggested that the incident underscores the vulnerability of Pakistan's nuclear command and control systems.





This perspective aligns with recent statements by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who has openly questioned Pakistan's nuclear command and safety protocols. Singh described Pakistan as a "rogue nation with nukes" and called for its nuclear arsenal to be placed under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).





He asserted that India would no longer be deterred by Pakistan's nuclear threats and would respond decisively to any acts of terrorism, marking a significant shift in India's strategic doctrine.





Operation Sindoor itself was launched as a swift and precise retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, which killed 26 civilians.





Indian forces targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including infrastructure believed to support terrorist groups. The operation was widely regarded by international defence experts as a decisive victory, demonstrating India's military superiority and its willingness to impose costs on cross-border terrorism.





Following these strikes, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling and attempted drone attacks, but India responded by damaging key radar, communication, and airfield infrastructure in Pakistan. The escalation ended with a mutual understanding to cease hostilities on May 10.





Cooper concluded that the situation has not improved regarding Pakistan's nuclear stewardship, and India's intelligence and operational capabilities continue to provide it with strategic dominance in the region.





The ongoing debate over Pakistan's nuclear safety, coupled with India's assertive new policy, has brought the issue of nuclear security in South Asia into sharp focus, with calls for greater international oversight and accountability.





Based On ANI Report







