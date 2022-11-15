



New Delhi: India and Romania on November 14 held their fourth Foreign Office consultations in New Delhi. During the meeting, the officials of the two nations discussed bilateral ties, including political, economic, commercial, consular, and cultural linkages.





In the Foreign office consultations, India and Romania discussed regional and global issues, including developments in the Indo-Pacific, Quad, India's neighbourhood and European Union. The officials of the two nations discussed cooperation in multilateral fora, including the United Nations, UNSC reform, India's G20 presidency and the war between Russia and Ukraine.





"The consultations covered the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including political, economic, commercial, consular, and cultural linkages. Both sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues, including developments in the Indo-Pacific, QUAD, India's neighbourhood, EU, Ukraine conflict, cooperation in multilateral fora including the UN, UNSC reform and India's G20 Presidency," read the statement released by Ministry of External Affairs.





The two sides agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office consultations at mutually convenient dates in Bucharest. For the Foreign Office Consultations, the Indian side was led by Arun Kumar Sahu, Joint Secretary (Central Europe), Ministry of External Affairs. Meanwhile, the Romanian side was led by Olivia Toderean, General Director for Global Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania.





In the statement, the Ministry of External Affairs noted that India and Romania share "deep historical and cultural linkages." The consultations between Romania and India gave an opportunity to both nations to review bilateral engagements and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest as the two countries will celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties in 2023.





Notably, Romania facilitated the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine after Russia began its offensive on February 24. It is pertinent to mention here that India had launched 'Operation Ganga' to bring back Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine after Russia's invasion.





Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia travelled to Romania in March to oversee the evacuation efforts of Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine. The Ministry of External Affairs had set up 24x7 control centres to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals through the border crossing points with Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia.







