



Bali: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Bali in Indonesia on Monday to participate in the 17th G20 Leaders' Summit.





The Prime Minister received a traditional welcome as he arrived in Bali. Members of the Indian diaspora also accorded him a warm welcome.





The Summit will witness extensive discussions on pressing global challenges.





President of Indonesia Joko Widodo will hand over the G20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali Summit.





India will officially assume the G20 Presidency from December 1, 2022.





During the visit, the Prime Minister will also extend his personal invitation to G20 Members and other invitees to G20 Summit next year.





In his departure statement ahead of the visit, the Prime Minister said he will have extensive discussions with other G20 Leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation.





He will meet with leaders of several other participating countries on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and review the progress in India's bilateral relations with them. The Prime Minister will also address the Indian community in Bali at a Reception on November 15, 2022.





During his interactions at the G20 Summit, the Prime Minister will highlight India's achievements, and its unwavering commitment to collectively address global challenges.





India's G20 Presidency will be grounded in the theme "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth One Family One Future", which underlines the message of equitable growth and shared future for all.





The Bali Summit, slated for November 15-16, comprises three working sessions at the leaders' level.





At a special press briefing on Sunday, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said G20 deliberations have acquired a greater salience in the current global economic and political context.





He said that the world is currently struggling with many important challenges coming on top of the existing environmental challenges, lack of progress in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the pandemic.





"These include uneven post-pandemic economic recovery, debt vulnerabilities especially in the countries of the global south, the ongoing conflict in Europe, and its knock-on effects, such as food security challenges, energy crisis and inflation on all countries of the world," Kwatra said.







