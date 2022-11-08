



The Ministry of Defence, Government of India, intends to procure 250 quantity All Terrain Vehicles (ATV) under emergency procurement through Fast Track Procedure (FTP) under Buy (Indian) category and seeks participation in the procurement process from prospective bidders.





The ATV provides individual, all-terrain mobility to deployed Special Operations Forces in austere locations and across a myriad of special operations missions. The vehicles are extremely flexible and internally transportable within rotary wing assets, and they allow fully combat-equipped SOF operators to move around the battlefield rapidly in terrain not easily navigated by larger, heavier vehicles.







