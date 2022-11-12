



After getting a nod from the Ministry of Defence project WARDEC was started in May this year. Wargame Research and Development Centre in Delhi focuses on a simulation-based training facility. AI will be used to create virtual reality wargames at the centre, this program would enable a better understanding of situations that are unforeseen till now.





Different types of military exercises have been organised around the world by various nations but practicing the same in a simulation would be something new. India has the 4th largest military in the world, and now moving towards AI-based programs for enhancing skills is going to make it stronger.





The Army will use the Wargame Research and Development Centre to train its troops and evaluate their tactics through metaverse-enabled gameplay. The focus is to teach military strategy to its officers through the interface. The metaverse, which combines virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) to mimic its surroundings, will put soldiers' skills to the test.





The enemies can ambush you from 361 directions, with 360 sides surrounding the person and one above them in the event of an airdrop, according to a common saying in the army. Thus, wargame simulation aids the Army in considering all potential outcomes. AI is used to take into account factors like terrain slope, weather, time, air pressure, enemy observation range, artillery range, troop position, soldier health, and enemy reaction capabilities.





ACSG Corp has been continuously working on the open source GIS functionalities & Operational planning modules for the Wargaming Development centre in Delhi. The WARDEC team has appreciated the custom built speech-based CBT tool for the program. Major Vijay President of ACSG Corp in a statement said that “The ever-changing and evolving surroundings during a war are very critical factors that can be better analysed with the help of AI-generated program.”





The feedback and data that the game generates must be analysed by the game creators to communicate findings and conclusions to the appropriate audience. To aid assimilate and make logical sense of game data, horizon scanning, and environmental analysis, neutral cognitive tools are now present at the panel. This adds a layer of clarity that makes wargaming more successful than ever.





Many nations, like the US, Israel, and the UK, choose to use information technology-enabled wargaming to plan for the possibility of terrorist strikes or war.





After the wargame is over, the organisation evaluates the actions and results to see how successfully each strategy helped the team accomplish its goals. With regard to responding to a cyberattack, a natural disaster, or any other complicated circumstance that is rapidly changing, that assessment explains how the scenario could translate into ramifications for the actual world.





The Indian Army has been undergoing a lot of changes lately. They have been strengthening their training programs, and this is going to be the future of the army. The new training programs will help in critical training programs for soldiers and officers alike. The Army is set to be stronger with the use of new training programs.







