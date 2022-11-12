Flight Termination System (FTS) packages to Agnikul





Agnikul Cosmos, a space technology start-up based in Chennai, received its first flight termination system (FTS) on 7 November 2022, from ISRO, with the support of IN-SPACe.





The official handing over event happened marking the culmination of multiple rounds of interactions about interfacing, handling and using these systems on Agnikul's launch vehicle "Agnibaan", in the presence of Director, VSSC and IN-SPACe teams.





This also marks the first time that a system that has been used for ISRO's vehicles is being supplied for supporting a private launch vehicle built in India. The package will be used for their fully controlled sub-orbital launcher, scheduled to launch from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.







