



Islamabad: A few days after a girls' school was torched in Gilgit-Baltistan's Diamer district in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, some miscreants tried to burn another girls' school in Ghizer district, according to Pakistani media.





However, only the school door was burnt in the Ganda-e-Yasin area and a message was seen on the wall as 'GB-atank'. No First information report (FIR) was registered as the Police claimed it to be only a mischievous act and terrorism, vernacular media said.





This incident comes a week after a girls' school in Gilgit-Baltistan's Diamer district was burned down.





The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressed shock over the recent arson attack on a girls' school in Diamer.





According to Dawn newspaper, local officials have held "terrorists" responsible for this reprehensible act and promised to provide security to educational institutions.





In a statement, the HRCP urged the Gilgit Baltistan government to ensure that child's right to education is protected





"Noting that this tactic has been used by extremist elements before, we urge the federal and Gilgit Baltistan governments to ensure that child's right to education is protected by every providing security where required in the short term, investing in school premises, facilities and trained teachers, and taking every measure to curb extremist elements threatening not only girls' education but also women's freedom of expression and assembly," HRCP said in a statement.





The population of Samigal Pain is around 7,000 and it was the only girls' school for this population. About 68 girls were studying in this school, local media reported.





Islamists, no matter which sect they belong to, are extremely opposed to giving girls access to education in Gilgit-Baltistan.







