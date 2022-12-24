



Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari failed to get an in-person meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his recent visit to Washington and had to settle for a phone conversation even though they were in the same capital.





Instead, he made do with an in-person session with Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Wednesday as he was wrapping up his three-day visit to Washington.





On Wednesday, Blinken met with Panama's Foreign Minister Janaina Tewaney at the State Department with its start open to a press pool, a couple of hours before Sherman's meeting with Bilawal which was closed to the media.





On Tuesday, the day Blinken spoke to Bilawal, the State Department's public schedule did not list any meetings for Blinken but said that he would be at meetings and briefings at the Department.





In the phone conversation on Tuesday, while both Blinken and Bilawal were in Washington, the top US diplomat "underscored the US' resolute support for Pakistan as it combats terrorism", according to a readout from Department Spokesperson Ned Price.





They "shared their mutual hope for a productive International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in January and discussed the need for close coordination," the readout said,





The conference convened by the UN and Pakistan in Geneva aims to mobilise assistance for the country devastated by floods in September.







