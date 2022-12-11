



New Delhi: As of December 3, 2022, Defence Ministry including the Indian Navy has purchased products and services worth Rs Rs 41,936 crore from the government’s e-commerce portal GeM (Government e-Marketplace).





Commemorating Indian Navy Day, GeM tweeted on Sunday that defence purchase stood at Rs 41,936 crore as of December 3, 2022.





“It is an honour for GeM to be of service to the Indian Navy as they serve the nation. Keep procuring more from GeM,” said the tweet.





During the eight months of the current fiscal defence purchases from GeM had surpassed the FY22 procurement level.





According to GeM, the gross merchandise value of Rs 15,039 crore achieved in 12 months in the last fiscal has already been done in eight months of the current FY.





GeM currently has 55 lakh sellers and 64,538 buyers registered an over 1.2 crore orders with a transaction value of Rs 3.39 lakh crore have been processed till date.







