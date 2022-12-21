Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in New Delhi and assured his support to making an open and connected internet that works for all. In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said, it was a delight to meet Mr Pichai and discuss innovation, technology and more. He said, it is important the world continues to work together to leverage tech for human prosperity and sustainable development.





Mr Pichai said, he is looking forward to continue their strong partnership and support India’s G20 presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all.





Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai also called on President Droupadi Murmu today at Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Murmu described Padma Bhushan recipient Mr.Pichai as a symbol of Indian talent and wisdom. She also urged him to work for universal digital literacy in India. The President and Mr Pichai also discussed President Murmu’s commitment to education and women’s economic empowerment in the country.





The Google CEO expressed his pride in supporting the Read Along app which helps students learn to read and their joint commitment to reach 1 million women entrepreneurs with the Women Will program.







