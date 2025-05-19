



The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has released a comprehensive 35-minute video through its media wing, Hakkal, providing the first detailed visual account of the Jaffar Express hijacking, codenamed "Operation Darra-e-Bolan 2.0"-a major escalation in the ongoing insurgency in Balochistan.





The incident, which unfolded in March 2025 in the rugged Bolan region of Pakistan-occupied Balochistan, involved BLA fighters sabotaging railway tracks and storming the Jaffar Express, which was carrying approximately 450 passengers from Quetta to Peshawar.





The video documents the BLA’s planning, training, and execution of the operation, highlighting a highly coordinated assault on the train, which was reportedly escorted by Pakistani military personnel.





The footage depicts BLA fighters conducting what appears to be a systematic clearance operation onboard, and crucially, shows women, children, and elderly passengers being safely escorted away from the hijack site. This directly contradicts the Pakistani military’s narrative, which characterized the attack as indiscriminate and brutal.





According to statements made by BLA fighters in the video, the operation was a response to longstanding repression and enforced disappearances in Balochistan. The group framed their actions as a necessary escalation, with one fighter declaring that the struggle had reached a point where such drastic measures were deemed unavoidable, emphasizing the willingness of Baloch youth to sacrifice their lives for the cause.





The BLA claims that during the nearly 48-hour standoff, they captured 214 Pakistani military personnel and executed them after their demands were not met, while ensuring the safety of civilian hostages. The video also features farewell messages from members of the BLA’s Fedayeen unit, the Majeed Brigade, underscoring the resolve and sacrifice of the fighters involved.





In contrast, official Pakistani sources have reported lower casualty figures and claimed that the BLA suffered significant losses, assertions the BLA’s footage seeks to refute by showcasing the strength and preparedness of its fighters.





The release of this video marks a significant propaganda victory for the BLA, challenging the Pakistani Army’s account and highlighting the group’s operational capabilities. It also underscores the intensifying conflict in Balochistan, where demands for autonomy and rights continue to fuel armed resistance against the Pakistani state.





Based On ANI Report







