Indian Army has issued an RFP to procure 375 light bullet proof vehicles through fast track procedure under emergency procurement.

A Light Armoured Bullet Proof Vehicle (LABFV) is built for use by military and defence forces ideally suited for patrolling in high intensity combat zones. It is designed to be a modular type vehicle allowing for efficient maintenance and it can be upgraded or configured in the field for a wide variety of operational roles.





The LABFV should provide protected mobility for the front, side and rear as per STANAG Level I Ballistics and Blast for four crewmembers with battle load having ample stowage space for arms and ammunition inside the crew compartment and additional 400 Kgs cargo load-carrying capacity. The vehicle is expected to offer ballistic protection up to CEN B7, STANAG Level II or upgradable up to STANAG – II Ballistics.





The LABFV should offer ballistic protection against IEDs, hand grenades and anti personnel mines.



