Indian Army Issues RfP To Procure 375 Light Bullet Proof Vehicles
Indian Army has issued an RFP to procure 375 light bullet proof vehicles through fast track procedure under emergency procurement.
A Light Armoured Bullet Proof Vehicle (LABFV) is built for use by military and defence forces ideally suited for patrolling in high intensity combat zones. It is designed to be a modular type vehicle allowing for efficient maintenance and it can be upgraded or configured in the field for a wide variety of operational roles.
The LABFV should provide protected mobility for the front, side and rear as per STANAG Level I Ballistics and Blast for four crewmembers with battle load having ample stowage space for arms and ammunition inside the crew compartment and additional 400 Kgs cargo load-carrying capacity. The vehicle is expected to offer ballistic protection up to CEN B7, STANAG Level II or upgradable up to STANAG – II Ballistics.
The LABFV should offer ballistic protection against IEDs, hand grenades and anti personnel mines.
No comments:
Post a Comment