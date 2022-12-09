ISRO, Integrated Defence Staff Successfully Conducts Joint Hypersonic Vehicle Trials
New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday successfully conducted a joint hypersonic vehicle trial along with the Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS).
@ISRO and JSIIC @HQ_IDS have jointly conducted Hypersonic vehicle trials.— ISRO (@isro) December 9, 2022
The trials achieved all required parameters and demonstrated Hypersonic vehicle capability.@adgpi@IAF_MCC@indiannavyMedia
