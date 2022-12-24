



Kochi: The Kerala government has apologised to the High Court for not following its order regarding the recovery of damages from the Popular Front of India (PFI). Additional chief secretary Dr V Venu appeared before the court for the government.





On Monday, the court rapped the government over the delay in recovery of damages caused by the hartal observed PFI in the state.





The additional chief secretary has assured in writing that the recovery of damages worth Rs 5.20 crore would be completed by January 15. The court accepted the petition.





The court observed that the destruction of public property was a serious issue.





The High Court on September 30, ordered PFI to deposit Rs 5.20 crore within two weeks towards damages caused to KSRTC in the violence that erupted during the illegal "Flash Hartal" conducted by PFI on September 23.





Court also ordered at that time to make PFI State Secretary Abdul Sathar an accused in all the cases registered in the state in connection with the illegal Hartal. If Rs 5.20 crore is not deposited within two weeks, the state government can initiate recovery proceedings, the Court said earlier.





Meanwhile, former Popular Front state secretary and an accused in the case, Abdul Sathar, would be presented in the court through video conferencing. Over 140 cases have been filed against Sathar in various police stations.







