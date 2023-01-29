



Peren: A team of Assam Rifles and a group of NSCN (IM) cadres engaged in a "minor confrontation" in Intanki National Park in Nagaland, said Indian Army sources on Sunday.





As per sources, multiple domination patrols of Assam Rifles were out for durations varying from 72-96 hours in the run-up to Republic Day.





"Multiple domination patrols of Assam Rifles were out for durations varying from 72-96 hours in the run-up to Republic Day. One such patrol while returning after completing assigned task took an administrative break at Intanki National Park at 4 PM on January 27," said the Indian Army sources.





"During the break, the patrol party observed NSCN (IM) cadres moving on the same route and the two parties had a minor confrontation," the sources said.





The sources further said that the Assam Rifles ensured that the incident did not escalate and the Assam Rifle patrol leader took the decision to disengage his troops.





Meanwhile, in a joint operation, Assam Rifles and police apprehended two militants of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K(YA) and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district.





Security forces recovered one Chinese-made 7.62 mm rifle, two AK magazines, 490 rounds of ammunition of AK-47 rifle, one pistol with magazine, two rounds of pistol ammunition, 10-12 meters' safety fuse, one radio set, two mobile phones, two batteries from the jungle area of Old Longchong in Rima Putak circle in Changlang district.





Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police of Changlang district told ANI that, based on intelligence input regarding the presence of NSCN-K (YA) militants in the general area of Khamkai and Namgoi in Nampong circle, 19th Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh police launched a joint operation in the area on January 28 night.





"During the operation, security personnel apprehended two NSCN-K(YA) militants from the area and they were identified as Nayan Kumar Chakma and Gangwang Wanglee," Mihin Gambo said.





The officials further said that, based on the revelation of Nayan Kumar Chakma, security personnel recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the jungle area of Old Longchong in Rima Putak circle.





On the other hand, one NSCN-K(YA) militant identified as Kamtim Rekhung on January 26 had surrendered before Changlang district police, Assam Rifles and CRPF.







