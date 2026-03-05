



The long-awaited Kaveri engine, once intended to be the heart of India's premier fighter jets, appears to have found a new lease on life through the shadows of stealth technology. Recent recommendations by the Defence Procurement Board to acquire 60 Ghatak Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs) have effectively pivoted the Kaveri program from a stalled ambition into a critical strategic asset, The Week reported.





This move signals a significant shift in how India intends to achieve self-reliance in aerospace propulsion.





Developing a domestic jet engine is widely considered the "holy grail" of aeronautical engineering, a feat only a handful of nations have mastered. The Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) has spent decades refining the Kaveri, but the engine famously struggled to meet the high-thrust demands required for the TEJAS in full combat configuration.





By transitioning the project toward the Ghatak drone, engineers have cleverly bypassed the need for a complex afterburner, focusing instead on a "dry" derivative of the engine.





A "dry" engine operates without the additional fuel injection of an afterburner, which is typically used by supersonic fighters to achieve bursts of high speed. For a stealth UCAV like the Ghatak, removing the afterburner is not a compromise but a tactical advantage.





The absence of the afterburner significantly reduces the aircraft’s infrared signature, making it much harder for heat-seeking missiles and enemy sensors to track, thereby enhancing its "invisible" profile.





The Ghatak itself is a sophisticated evolution of the Autonomous Unmanned Research Aircraft (AURA) project. Designed as a flying-wing aircraft, it lacks the vertical tail fins found on traditional planes, a design choice specifically intended to deflect radar waves.





This shape, combined with the dry Kaveri engine, allows the drone to penetrate deep into contested airspace to perform high-stakes missions such as the Suppression of Enemy Air Defences (SEAD) and Destruction of Enemy Air Defences (DEAD).





In terms of performance, the Kaveri-powered Ghatak is expected to operate at high subsonic speeds, reaching approximately Mach 0.9. With a service ceiling of 13,000 metres and a two-hour mission endurance, the drone provides the Indian armed forces with a persistent, low-observable platform for both reconnaissance and precision strikes. These specifications suggest a highly capable "loitering" weapon system that can wait for the opportune moment to strike without being detected.





The procurement recommendation for 60 units is more than just a purchase order; it is a vote of confidence in indigenous research and development. It provides the GTRE with a stable production run and real-world flight data, which are essential for the iterative process of engine design.





If the Kaveri performs reliably in the Ghatak, it could pave the way for more powerful variants to eventually find their way back into manned fighter programs or larger transport aircraft.





The integration of the Kaveri engine and the Ghatak UCAV represents a pragmatic "Plan B" that has turned into a primary strategic objective. By matching the engine’s current capabilities with a platform that specifically benefits from its "dry" configuration, India is successfully bridging the gap between experimental technology and operational military hardware.





The Kaveri may not have powered the TEJAS into the supersonic realm, but it is now poised to power India into the era of autonomous stealth warfare.





The Week







