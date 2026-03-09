



India's Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE) drone sector is reaching a pivotal moment, with home-grown defence start-up Raphe mPhibr unveiling a 1.5-ton class MALE UAV powered by a 250 kW (335 hp) indigenous engine.





This development positions the platform as a strong contender in the forthcoming tender for 87 MALE drones, challenging established imports like the Heron Mk II and Hermes 900.





The standout feature is the engine itself, marking India's first home-developed UAV powerplant in this power category. For decades, domestic drone efforts have grappled with propulsion constraints that limit payload and high-altitude capabilities, often necessitating reliance on foreign units such as the Rotax series.





This 335 hp engine addresses a critical shortfall in India's MALE ecosystem. In the 1.5-tonne maximum take-off weight class, robust power-to-weight ratios are essential for prolonged missions, particularly in harsh terrains like the Himalayas, where thinner air hampers efficiency and demands superior thrust for endurance and payload handling.





Comparative specifications highlight the Raphe UAV's edge. It boasts a 1.5-ton weight class and 15-metre wingspan, akin to the Heron MK-II's 1.6 tons and 16 metres, yet it surpasses with 335 hp against the benchmark's 135–150 hp Rotax. Projected endurance exceeds 30 hours, nearing the Heron's 45 hours, while indigenous content reaches 85–90% versus under 50% for the licensed Heron.





Raphe mPhibr's vertical integration sets it apart, encompassing in-house production of carbon-fibre composite structures and sophisticated flight controls. This approach minimises external dependencies, potentially slashing airframe costs and enhancing scalability—key factors in defence tenders where lifecycle economics rival raw performance.





The 87 MALE UAV tender represents a golden opportunity, aligned with government initiatives like Make-I and Make-II, which prioritise high domestic content. A locally engineered engine confers a distinct edge, as propulsion qualifies as a core defence technology, bolstering bids for technological self-reliance.





Operational versatility hinges on beyond-line-of-sight (BLOS) connectivity via SATCOM, enabling control over vast distances for persistent surveillance of maritime domains, border highlands, and inland strategic zones. This capability elevates the drone from tactical asset to strategic enabler.





Payload potential further underscores the engine's promise. Ample power reserves could accommodate multiple bays and wing hardpoints, paving the way for armament integration—precision-guided munitions, laser-guided bombs, or anti-tank missiles—mirroring global trends in multi-role MALE platforms.





This endeavour symbolises a broader evolution in India's private aerospace domain, progressing from compact tactical drones to sophisticated unmanned systems with indigenous propulsion, composites, and avionics. It promises supply-chain resilience amid geopolitical flux.





The company's known portfolio includes: mR20, A hexacopter for high-altitude logistics, capable of carrying up to 20 kg. mR10 and mR10-IC Swarm drones, with the mR10-IC being a VTOL version with a range extender internal combustion engine. Bharat is a man-portable surveillance UAV and X8 (Lookout X8): A maritime UAV.





Should Raphe mPhibr validate its claims on endurance, reliability, and secure SATCOM, the UAV could disrupt the market, offering the armed forces a sovereign alternative to foreign surveillance platforms. For strategists eyeing autonomy, this advancement may eclipse the hardware itself in import.





Agencies







