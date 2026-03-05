



India’s Defence Procurement Board has given the green light to the Indian Air Force’s proposal to procure five more Russian-made S-400 air defence systems. This move could double the country’s fleet to ten units upon delivery. The decision underscores the system’s proven effectiveness and responds to escalating missile threats worldwide.





The board, chaired by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, marks an initial milestone in the procurement journey. The proposal now advances to the Defence Acquisition Council for Acceptance of Necessity. Cost negotiations and final nod from the Cabinet Committee on Security will follow.





India presently fields three S-400 squadrons, with two additional ones due this year under a 2018 pact with Russia. That original deal, worth $5.43 billion, faced delays due to the Ukraine conflict and sanctions, yet deliveries have progressed steadily.





Operation Sindoor last year showcased the S-400’s battlefield prowess. The system reportedly downed several Pakistani fighter jets, a prized reconnaissance aircraft, and salvaged cruise and ballistic missiles at extended ranges. This real-world validation has fuelled the Air Force’s case for expansion.





Pakistani counterparts relied on Chinese HQ-9 systems during the skirmish, which Indian sources say buckled against strikes on vital installations. Such outcomes spotlight the S-400’s edge in contested airspace, blending long-range detection with multi-layered interception.





Geopolitical tensions amplify the urgency. Conflicts in West Asia reveal chinks in various air defence shields, including the HQ-9, while underscoring the expense of thwarting cheap drones and swarms. India eyes the S-400’s versatility to tackle these evolving perils.





Proliferation of long-range missiles and loitering munitions across South Asia heightens the stakes. China’s deployments along the Line of Actual Control, coupled with Pakistan’s arsenal upgrades, demand robust coverage on India’s eastern and western flanks.





The expansion aims to fortify deterrence. Spreading ten squadrons nationwide would create overlapping kill zones, shielding key assets like airbases, cities, and nuclear facilities from aerial incursions.





Procurement aligns with India’s multi-tiered air defence vision. The S-400 integrates with indigenous layers such as Akash-NG, MRSAM, and DRDO’s Project Kusha, fostering a seamless network against diverse threats from hypersonics to low-flying drones.





Should delays mount, focus might shift to homegrown options. Project Kusha, a long-range surface-to-air missile programme, nears fruition with trials slated soon, potentially filling gaps at lower costs.





A successful doubling to ten S-400s would elevate India’s posture to peer levels with Russia and China. It signals resolve amid two-front threats, blending combat lessons with strategic foresight.





In essence, this procurement reflects pragmatic defence calculus: leveraging battle-tested systems to bridge indigenous maturity gaps while global threats intensify.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







