



Embraer is reportedly in talks with the Indian authorities, offering the C-390 Millennium to reinforce the medium/heavy transport capability of the Indian Air Force (IAF).





According to Aviacionline aviation website, the information was confirmed by Jackson Schneider, President and CEO of Embraer Defence & Security, who commented:





«In the C-390 we are absolutely sure that it is the right product for India. In India to be candid, we are at the beginning of the process (of negotiations) with the Indian authorities. And we believe with the right Indian partner and the right approach, we will be able to deliver for India the best solution, even integrating in the plane Indian products, capacities and capabilities for the plane.»





«We are absolutely open to integrating into the aircraft, Indian solutions, not only for India but also for other countries,» Jackson Schneider added.





The Brazilian aerospace giant has in the past collaborated with the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) in the production of the three «Netra» airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft for the IAF, which integrated, on the Embraer ERJ145 platform, locally developed sensors and electronics.





In addition, the Air Force and the Border Security Force (BSF) are operating Embraer’s Legacy 600 aircraft to transport government officials and VIPs.





In response to another question about the company’s look at India, Jackson Schneider had this to say: «India is a big market, it is one of the countries we are close to geopolitically. I was representing Brazil in the BRICS chapter and had many conversations with India. India has a very complementary defence industry. We are very open to discuss and do more things together. As we did in the past, we are open to both countries developing things together, and developing solutions together.»

Embraer for Ilyushin





Years ago, United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) of Russia and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) of India had sought to form a joint venture with the idea of developing the Il-276, a modern military transport aircraft that was to replace the aging Russian Antonov An-12 and Indian An-32.

Model of HAL's erstwhile Ilyushin-Il-278 Multi-Role Transport Aircraft (MTA)





But numerous factors worked against the project and the Il-276 never got beyond the concept stage. In early 2016 HAL announced it was withdrawing from the joint venture, and Russia was unable to carry the development alone.





The Il-276’s characteristics and design were remarkably similar to Embraer’s C-390 Millennium, so the same requirements outlined by the IAF, should be able to be perfectly covered by the Brazilian aircraft.







