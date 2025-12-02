



India has moved swiftly to expand its inventory of the Heron MK-II drones following the operational demands highlighted by Operation Sindoor. This procurement push leverages emergency provisions, underlining the increasing strategic importance of these unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in India's defence architecture.





Sources within the Israeli defence industry indicate that India is not only purchasing additional Heron MK-IIs but is also seeking to manufacture them domestically, signalling a deeper collaboration between Indian and Israeli defence firms.





The decision to acquire more Heron MK-II drones marks a significant expansion as all three armed services—the Army, the Air Force, and the Navy—have reportedly opted to induct the platform. This marks a key milestone with the Navy now joining the other branches in operationalising the Heron MK-II, reflecting the UAV's versatility across varied theatres of operation.





The Heron MK-II, designed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), is a medium-altitude long-endurance UAV, boasting a maximum take-off weight of 1,430 kg. Its operational capabilities are impressive, with an endurance of up to 45 hours, a service ceiling reaching 35,000 feet, and a maximum speed of around 150 knots.





These characteristics make it highly suited for long-duration surveillance missions, essential for border monitoring and maritime reconnaissance.





Although exact numbers on the Navy’s planned acquisitions remain undisclosed, there is a strong emphasis on transitioning from import dependence to domestic manufacture. Partnerships with key Indian defence manufacturers such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and ELCOM are being explored.





This marks a strategic move towards bolstering the Make in India initiative, seeking eventually full technology transfer that could foster indigenous production capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign imports.





Initial procurement of the Heron MK-II began in 2021 under emergency powers that were activated following heightened tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. Four units were first ordered: two for the Army and two for the Air Force





The clarity over the acquisition of the Heron MK-II variant—as opposed to the Heron TP—helped streamline operational planning and logistics for integration.





IAI has committed itself to aligning with India’s local content requirements which mandate a minimum of 60 per cent indigenous content for major tenders in the MALE UAV segment. This commitment is critical not only for compliance but also to embed Indian firms within the UAV supply chain, guaranteeing sustained technology development and manufacturing within the country.





The Heron MK-II drones have been actively deployed along both the Chinese and Pakistan borders, delivering significant intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities. Their endurance and high-altitude operation enable persistent monitoring of key sectors, making them indispensable for situational awareness and early warning.





Efforts to enhance UAV capabilities continue in parallel through Project Cheetah, which aims to upgrade the existing Heron fleet by integrating advanced sensors and combat enhancements.





This project complements the induction of newer MK-II systems that come equipped with satellite communication (SATCOM), allowing extended-range control and longer operational missions beyond line-of-sight.





With the manufacturing partnership and technology transfer processes underway, India is poised to develop an indigenous variant of the Heron UAV, further strengthening its autonomous defence capabilities.





This initiative reflects a broader trend within Indian defence procurement to prioritise self-reliance while maintaining strategic partnerships with international technology providers.





The enhanced domestic UAV manufacturing capability will not only reduce dependency on foreign suppliers but also contribute to the growth of the Indian aerospace defence industrial base.





By adopting a co-development and co-production model, India is accelerating its path toward a robust Make in India footprint in the unmanned systems domain.





The expanded procurement and indigenisation of the Heron MK-II program represent a critical step in modernising India’s aerial ISR assets.





This will enable the armed forces to maintain a tactical edge along multiple frontiers by ensuring sustained and reliable drone surveillance that can adapt dynamically to evolving security challenges.





Based On ANI Report











