



Russia has officially extended an offer to India for the localised production of the fifth-generation Su-57 stealth fighter jets.





This significant proposal emerged during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to New Delhi for the annual India-Russia summit, marking a crucial development in Indo-Russian defence cooperation.





ROSTEC, Russia’s state-owned defence conglomerate, revealed readiness to establish a production line for the Su-57 in India, signalling a shift from mere procurement to a deeper strategic industrial partnership.





According to RSOTEC chief Sergey Chemezov, the initial batch of Su-57 aircraft would be delivered directly from Russia, while India sets up localised assembly facilities. The plan envisages delivering 20 to 30 jets within three to four years, progressing towards a total order of approximately 70 to 100 aircraft by the early 2030s.





This phased transfer of technology aims at achieving an ambitious 40 to 60 percent localisation target, allowing Indian engineers access to critical technology such as source codes, stealth-material know-how, and advanced avionics.





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) Nashik facility is the primary Indian site proposed for Su-57 production and upgrades, leveraging its existing infrastructure for Su-30MKI assembly. Russian officials from ROSTEC estimate that less than 30% retooling would be needed to adapt the plant for the Su-57E, including stealth airframe and avionics integration, due to shared manufacturing workflows.





This offer stands out not only for the transfer of hardware but also for its comprehensive technology-sharing package, which experts believe could significantly accelerate India's indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program.





The Su-57 deal offers Indian engineers invaluable real-world experience in constructing low-observable airframes and next-generation radar systems, areas where the AMCA is still developing.





In strategic terms, this initiative offers India an independent alternative to the American F-35A fighter jet, which remains part of US efforts to expand influence across the Indo-Pacific region.





Complementing the fighter jet proposal, Russia has also offered to jointly produce unmanned aerial systems, particularly the Lancet strike drone, within India. This plan for drone localisation includes transferring engine technology, sensors, and low-signature materials, aligning well with India's defence requirements.





Such cooperation could empower the Indian armed forces with domestically produced, high-precision strike drones, further enhancing India’s capability in unmanned combat systems.





If formalised, the arrangement could see Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) Nashik plant emerge as a critical hub for the manufacturing of both fifth-generation fighters and drones. This development would boost India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem, strengthening its skill base and technological expertise, while advancing the country’s pursuit of modernising the Indian Air Force and promoting self-reliance in defence production.





Indian defence analysts have received the offer positively, noting its consonance with the government’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ policies. A retired Indian Air Force official described the proposal as a “game-changer,” pointing out that the deal’s technology transfer approach would reduce India’s reliance on foreign suppliers for key components.





The joint development of avionics, stealth materials, and related systems could provide a substantial boost not only to the Su-57 programme but also to India’s own AMCA development.





The announcement by ROSTEC comes after careful diplomatic negotiations and explicit signals from Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, who had confirmed that Russia is willing to meet India’s demands in this regard.





The deal, if concluded, would mark a milestone in bilateral defence relations, positioning India as one of the few countries capable of assembling and potentially co-developing a fifth-generation stealth fighter jet.





This growing defence-industrial partnership with Russia is likely to deepen India’s strategic autonomy in advanced military technology. The combination of advanced stealth technology, avionics systems, and high-precision drones would significantly augment India’s air combat capabilities over the coming decade.





Furthermore, this collaboration will likely pave the way for more extensive joint ventures in aerospace and defence technology, aligning with long-term strategic interests of both nations.





