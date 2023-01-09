



The defence sector in Maharashtra plays a crucial role in the overall security of the state and the country. One potential area of future growth for the defence technology industry in Maharashtra is the development of AI and ML technologies. With the state government taking several initiatives to promote the defence industry, Maharashtra could be well-positioned to play a leading role in defence tech





The defence technology industry plays a critical role in the development and production of advanced technologies and systems for military and national security applications.





In recent years, there has been a growing focus on developing new technologies and systems to support the needs of modern militaries and address emerging threats. This has led to significant investments in research and development, as well as partnerships between governments, defence contractors, and academia to develop advanced and state-of-the-art defence tech.





Maharashtra: An Upcoming Defence Tech Hub





The defence sector in Maharashtra plays a crucial role in the overall security of the state and the country. Maharashtra shares borders with several other states and countries, making it an important strategic location for defence installations and activities.





The state is home to several important defence facilities, including the Indian Navy’s Western Naval Command in Mumbai, which is one of the three major operational commands of the Indian Navy. The Western Naval Command oversees the navy’s operations in the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean.





Maharashtra is also home to the Indian Air Force’s maintenance depot in Ojhar, near Nashik, which is responsible for the repair and maintenance of a variety of aircraft, including the MiG-21 fighter jets. The state is also home to the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla, which is one of the premier institutes for training future officers of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.





In addition to these major defence facilities, Maharashtra is also home to several important defence manufacturing units. The state has a significant presence of defence public sector units (DPSUs), including Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), which are both headquartered in Mumbai.





These DPSUs are involved in the production of a wide range of defence-related products, including radar systems, missiles, and torpedoes. According to data from the Ministry of Defence, the defence public sector units in Maharashtra have contributed significantly to the state’s economy. In the fiscal year 2020-2021, the BEL and BDL together generated a turnover of over INR 10K Cr, making them among the top DPSUs in the country.





The defence tech sector is already an important contributor to the local economy and employs over 50,000 people directly and indirectly according to data from the Ministry of Defence.





Public-Private Collaborations





The private sector also plays a major role in the defence industry in Maharashtra. There are several private companies in the state that are involved in the production of defence-related products.





These companies have collaborations with DPSUs and foreign defence companies to manufacture and supply a variety of defence-related products. Several startups are also developing and producing defence technologies in the area of man-portable autonomous UAV drones having supply-drop capabilities, vision processing systems having advanced imaging and sensor technology, and bio-polymer platform-based products for wound care amongst others.





The network of engineering colleges has done exceptional work in the area of unified operating systems helping manage connected robots, video surveillance systems offering the high-end electro-optic surveillance system and combat weapon systems built for integration with engines, hybrid combat armour, transmissions, etc.





State’s Deployment of Advanced Tech & Materials





One potential area of future growth for the defence tech industry in Maharashtra is the development of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies. These technologies have the potential to revolutionise the way militaries operate, from enabling the deployment of autonomous systems and drones to improving intelligence gathering and analysis.





Another possible area of growth for the defence technology industry in Maharashtra is the development of advanced materials and manufacturing technologies. The defence industry relies heavily on advanced materials and manufacturing technologies to produce the sophisticated systems and technologies that are needed to support modern militaries.





With the state government taking several initiatives to promote the defence industry, including providing land at a discounted rate for setting up defence manufacturing units and offering tax incentives to companies operating in the sector, Maharashtra could be well-positioned to play a leading role in this area.







