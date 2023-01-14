



Washington: Indian American Democratic Party leader Usha Reddi has been sworn in as State Senator in Kansas state of the United States. Usha Reddi will represent District 22 of midwestern US state.





"I was sworn in this afternoon as State Senator for District 22. It was great to have my family join me today. I look forward to representing you. Yours in public service," Reddi tweeted.





On Thursday, Reddi replaced Manhattan Senator Tom Hawk who announced retirement from the Legislature in December, KSN television station reported.





"It's been a very exciting night. I'm thrilled to represent Senate District 22," Reddi was quoted as saying by KSN-TV. "Senator Tom Hawk is an outstanding leader, and I'm sure I'll be reaching out to him many times."





The US publication said that Reddi has served on the Manhattan City Commission since 2013, serving twice as mayor.





Earlier, the Indian American politician was an educator in Manhattan-Ogden public schools, where she served a term as President of their National Education Association chapter.





Reddi holds degrees in elementary education and psychology. Moreover, she has also earned a Master's in educational leadership from Kansas State University.





"Many of us have known Usha in her capacity as a community leader for years now, and we look forward to bringing her into the fold when she joins us as a legislative colleague next week," said Senate Democratic Leader Dinah Sykes, as quoted by KSN-TV.





"We're grateful that she has stepped up to represent the Manhattan community in this new capacity, and I'm eager to use her strengths in the Legislature to help move Kansas forward," Sykes added.







