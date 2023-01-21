



Kathmandu: The Indian embassy in Kathmandu on Saturday organised a 5-km marathon titled 'Run for LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment)', the Consulate informed through a press release.





Organised at the Pashupatinath Temple premises, the Run for LiFE was a part of the events lined up by the Indian consulate to celebrate the ongoing 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The marathon was flagged by Nepal's Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation, Sudan Kiranti and the Indian ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava.





The event saw participation by 1,000 people, including personalities such as popular Nepalese actor Pradeep Khadka, mountaineers Purnima Shrestha and Kalpana Maharjan, and Nepal's 'iron-man' Alok Khatri, informed the Indian embassy through the press release.





The Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2022 at the 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat, in the presence of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in October 2022.





The winners in both men and women categories were awarded by Minister Kiranti and Ambassador Srivastava with LiFE medals, according to the release.





These medals were made of recycled metal and a small plant, underlining the commitment of the neighbouring countries to 'Lifestyle for Environment'. The press release said the plants awarded to the marathon winners were aimed at promoting collective action and contributions from individuals, families and communities in the fight against climate change.





The Indin ambassador expressed confidence that the people of both countries will work towards protecting the planet through a more environmentally conscious lifestyle.





Earlier, on Friday, the Indian embassy had organised a music concert named 'Sangeet Sukoon', featuring performances by Indian band 'Carnatic 2.0' and Nepalese band 'Kutumba'.





The event, marking 75 years of India's Independence and the 74th Republic Day, was attended by Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka 'Prachanda', former Prime Ministers KP Sharma Oli, Madhav Kumar Nepal, Dr Baburam Bhattarai, and senior leaders Mahantha Thakur and Rajendra Mahato.





According to the official statement from the embassy related to the event, Nepalese Foreign Minister Bimala Rai Paudyal, Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Supplies Damodar Bhandari, and the country's Chief of Army Staff, General Prabhu Ram Sharma, were also among the dignitaries at the event





'Carnatic 2.0' played a mix of traditional Carnatic ragas and retro-Bollywood songs with a modern twist during their performance at the event while 'Kutumba', through its performance, shoiwcased the depth of Nepal's indigenous music. The two bands also performed an unplugged section together recreating the Nepali folk song 'Taal ko pani machi le khani'.





The 'Carnatic 2.0' is an experimental Indian band that creates a fusion of different ragas of Carnatic music infused with western elements. 'Kutumba' is a folk instrumental ensemble committed to research, preservation, and celebration of the diversity in indigenous Nepalese music.







