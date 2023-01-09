



Bangkok: Indian Ambassador to Thailand Nagesh Singh on Sunday received an Indian Air Force contingent at U-Tapao Naval Air Base located southeast of Bangkok.





"Ambassador Nagesh Singh received an Indian Air Force contingent at U-Tapao Naval Air Base. The contingent will proceed to Japan to participate in the maiden exercise Veer Guardian 2023 with Japan Air Self Defence Force from 12- 26 Jan 2023," the Indian mission in Thailand tweeted.





The Indian contingent which arrived at the Thai base is heading to Japan for the joint Air Exercise, 'Veer Guardian-2023' involving the Indian Air Force and Japan Air Self Defence Force (JASDF) at Hyakuri Air Base, Japan from January 12 to January 26.





The Indian contingent participating in the air exercise will include four Su-30MKI, two C-17 & one IL-78 aircraft, while the JASDF will be participating with four F-2 and four F-15 aircraft, according to the Defence Ministry statement.





During the second 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial meeting held in Tokyo, Japan on September 8, 2022, India and Japan agreed to step up bilateral defence cooperation and engage in more military exercises, including holding the first joint fighter jet drills, reflecting the growing security cooperation between the two sides.





This exercise will thus be another step in deepening strategic ties and closer defence cooperation between the two countries.





The inaugural exercise will include the conduct of various aerial combat drills between the two Air Forces. They will undertake multi-domain air combat missions in a complex environment and will exchange best practices.





Experts from both sides will also hold discussions to share their expertise on varied operational aspects. Exercise 'Veer Guardian' will fortify the longstanding bond of friendship and enhance the avenues of defence cooperation between the two Air Forces.







