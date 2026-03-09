



In the bustling heart of Mumbai, Naval Group has marked a pivotal moment in India-France defence ties. This inauguration forms part of the 2026 India-France Year of Innovation, a landmark initiative designed to deepen bilateral cooperation across cutting-edge domains.





The partnership zeroes in on joint research and development, knowledge exchange, and co-creation. It seeks to invigorate the industrial ecosystems of both nations, placing a sharp focus on submarine technology, advanced research, and maritime innovation.





At its core, the collaboration champions innovation-driven defence cooperation. Naval Group aims to bolster India's industrial capabilities, particularly in the realm of submarines, aligning seamlessly with New Delhi's push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





Technological advancement stands as a cornerstone. The French firm emphasises co-creation to pioneer future naval capabilities, including high-stakes projects on DRDO's Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) systems and Electronic Heavy Weight Torpedoes (EHWT).





AIP technology promises to revolutionise submarine operations by enabling extended underwater endurance without surfacing for air. DRDO's ongoing efforts, now amplified by Naval Group's expertise, could equip Indian submarines with stealthier, more potent profiles.





EHWT development represents another leap forward. These sophisticated torpedoes integrate advanced electronics for precision guidance, enhanced lethality, and countermeasures resistance, vital for countering modern naval threats in the Indian Ocean region.





Mutual empowerment drives the initiative. By pooling expertise, both nations accelerate progress in naval defence, fostering skill transfer that strengthens local industries like Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited and private players in India's burgeoning defence sector.





This aligns with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, promoting indigenous production while leveraging foreign partnerships. Naval Group's track record with the Kalvari-class submarines—six Scorpene vessels built under licence—serves as a proven foundation.





The broader 2026 Year of Innovation extends beyond navies. It encompasses artificial intelligence, space exploration, and digital technologies, reflecting the multifaceted India-France strategic partnership renewed at recent summits.





France, as a key Quad partner and reliable ally, supports India's maritime security ambitions amid rising Indo-Pacific tensions. This collaboration counters regional challenges, from Chinese naval expansion to piracy hotspots.





Naval Group, a global leader in naval defence, brings decades of experience. Its tailored solutions have equipped over 50 navies worldwide, now tailored to India's unique geopolitical needs.





The Mumbai event underscores commitment to long-term ties. Discussions highlighted technology transfer, joint ventures, and ecosystem building, ensuring sustainable growth for both sides.





For India, this means enhanced submarine fleet capabilities. The Project 75I programme, seeking six advanced conventional submarines, could draw directly from these innovations, incorporating AIP and EHWT.





France benefits too, gaining access to India's dynamic defence market and co-development opportunities. Shared intellectual property accelerates R&D, potentially yielding exportable technologies.





This initiative could spawn spin-offs in unmanned underwater vehicles and sensor fusion. It exemplifies how innovation bridges nations, securing maritime domains for the future.





As the Year of Innovation unfolds, Naval Group and India stand poised to redefine naval defence collaboration, blending French ingenuity with Indian resolve.





