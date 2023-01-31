



National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, his American counterpart Jake Sullivan, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and CEOs from both nations and leadership of prominent universities participated in a “special and unique reception” hosted by India’s Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu.





During the reception, the dignitaries held discussions on building bilateral cooperation in critical and emerging tech. Sharing glimpses of the reception at India House on Twitter, Taranjit Singh Sandhu wrote, “A unique & special reception in India House! Delighted to host India’s NSA Ajit Doval, US NSA @JakeSullivan46 Commerce Sec @GinaRaimondo, CEOs from India & US & leadership of prominent Universities. Insightful conversations on building bilateral cooperation in critical & emerging tech.” – The News Mill– The News Mill





Doval, who arrived in Washington on Tuesday, also met US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley. During the meeting, the two sides held discussions on various aspects of bilateral cooperation.





Indian Embassy in the United States tweeted, “General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff @thejointstaff called on NSA Ajit Doval today. Fruitful discussion on various aspects of bilateral cooperation.”





Earlier, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval participated in a Track 1.5 event hosted by the US-India Business Council at the US Chamber of Commerce, with his American counterpart Jake Sullivan and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.





The round table discussion was held on the sidelines of the official high-level dialogue of the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (ICET) on Tuesday. The top industry representatives from both India and the US participated in the event.





The official dialogue between Doval and Sullivan will take place on Tuesday afternoon. In the discussions that will be held at the White House, there would be a laser focus on aligning Washington and New Delhi’s strategic, commercial and scientific approaches specifically in the field of technology.





“iCET is the next big milestone in India-US Strategic Partnership with a simple objective to take bilateral cooperation to the next level but specifically in areas of interest to India,” an official familiar with the India-US deliberations told ANI.





The NSA is accompanied by a high-powered delegation. India’s Principal Scientific Adviser, ISRO chairman, Scientific Adviser to the Defence Minister, Secretary of the Department of Telecommunications, and DG of DRDO, are five high-profile members of the delegation.





From the US side besides Sullivan, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, NSC Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell, Senior director for national security and technology Tarun Chhabra and State Department’s deputy envoy for the office of critical and emerging technologies Seth Centre will be a part of the dialogue.







