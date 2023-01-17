Mahindra's ALSV integrated with Spanish 120mm Alakran mortar





MADRID — Spanish company Everis Aerospace and Defence is targeting the Indian market. This company has integrated its 120 mm Alakran mortar system into the ALSV chassis. ALSV is Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle from the Indian firm Mahindra.





The ALSV is now in production for the Indian Army, which has purchased 1,300 units from Mahindra. The variant with the mortar mounted has a protected cabin with two doors. The Alakran mortar is located on the rear platform. This mortar can be integrated into the rear of light 4×4 vehicles or in heavier armoured vehicles.





The version of the ALSV with Alakran could be seen last year at a defence fair in India. An official confirmation of the purchase of this system by the Asian country has not yet come out.





System Characteristics





In the case of a 120mm mortar shooting with 7 chargers (or a maximum range of over 8,000 m. the recoil will be equivalent to a mass of 3.600 Kg falling from 5 meters. This is a very large force, and would require a very heavy vehicle, together with a recoil absorber system to manage the huge amount of energy Traditionally, this solution was the one adopted by the industry, until the development of the Alakran by NTGS, a company of the Everis Aerospace and Defence Group.

With its new technology, Alakran solves the operational problems of current mortar carriers as overload, vehicle reinforcement, large platforms, overheating, limited firing capabilities, etc.

Since it doesn't use any recoil absorber system, Alakran is easy to operate and it keeps the traditional mortar tube effectiveness and efficiency. Likewise, its electromechanical aiming system provides high speed and accuracy in its operation.

Alakran software incorporates GIS technology and new features such as the Zonal Shooting and Multiple Rounds Simultaneous Impact system that simplifies operations by increasing the mortar effect over the enemy.





Base Configuration





The base configuration of the system includes a crew of three and includes up to 60 120 mm mortar charges and associated components. It also has computerized shot control equipment with a flat-screen. The Alakran mortar has a claimed maximum range of 7,180m for its HE grenades. Ukrainian industry has also developed a 120 mm laser-guided mortar shell. ir is equipped with a high-explosive high-explosive warhead and slightly increases the range to 7,500 meters. In mid-2019, Ukroboronservice released a video of tests with half a dozen of these systems.





In the latest versions, it also integrates an auto-targeting system that includes a GIS [Geographic Information System] and an open BMS [Battle Management System] for the joint use of various Alakran units along with target identification elements. The system also allows the mounting of a mortar with a smaller calibre of 81 mm.





Fast Operations





The vehicle is ready to fire in 35 seconds and back on target after firing in just eight seconds. It can be retracted in 25 seconds. Operation from the cockpit and outside the vehicle is made possible by the inclusion of a proprietary fire control system that displays its location and that of assigned targets and includes a ballistic calculation system for multiple types of ammunition. The range varies from 6.5 km with 81 mm to 8 km with 120 mm.





It has a wide fire capacity, firing 12 shots in the first minute and four in sustained fire. It is prepared to work in harsh and desert environments and has protection against solar radiation, dust, and water, to which must be added an integrated weather station. Alakran can also be installed in a vehicle weighing more than 1.5 tons without structural reinforcements and can be transported by helicopter.







