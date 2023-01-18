



In his address on the occasion of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Indian Navy and SRMIST, the senior Naval officer said that at a time when they were looking at reducing dependency on imports, the students could contribute immensely towards indigenising equipment, systems, which was of primary importance now. The MoU was signed by Kala Hari Kumar, president, Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA), Rear Admiral Sivakumar and Prof C Muthamizhchelvan, Vice Chancellor, SRMIST, in the presence of Prof S Ponnusamy, Registrar and Prof VP Nedunchezhiyan, Advisor, Centre for Research in Defence and International Studies (CRDiS).







