



Jammu: Authorities on Saturday distributed weapons among Village Defence Guards (VDGs), comprising local volunteers, in a village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.





Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal visited Bal Jarallan to inspect the allotment of guns and cartridges to the VDGs to bolster the security of the area. The weapons and ammunition are being provided to the VDGs by police authorities, the official said.





Bal Jarallan had witnessed a terror attack on February 19, 1999, resulting in the killing of seven people attending a marriage ceremony and injuries to an equal number. The village is four km away from Dhangri village, the scene of recent attack by terrorists which left six civilians dead and many others injured.







