



BAE Systems will work with Bangalore-based technology group NewSpace Research and Technologies to explore opportunities to collaborate in next generation uncrewed systems and associated technologies.





Under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) announced at Aero India, the companies will bring their collective expertise in aerospace development and systems engineering to identify opportunities for the defence and commercial market.





BAE Systems, which has a long heritage in India, is developing next generation autonomous platforms to give customers both an information advantage and the freedom to act.





NewSpace’s team of more than 200 specialists has delivered more than 10 projects since its inception in 2018, demonstrating its expertise in industrial uncrewed air vehicles, collective robotics, AI modules and augmented and virtual reality simulations.





Ravi Nirgudkar, Managing Director, BAE Systems – India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, said:





“Bringing together NewSpace’s expertise in uncrewed platforms of various dimensions and capabilities with our extensive design and development expertise, we’re excited about the potential of this new collaboration to advance defence technologies in India. BAE Systems’ presence in India spans over seven decades and we continue to explore collaboration opportunities to strengthen India’s national defence and security.”





Sameer Joshi, Chief Executive Officer, NewSpace said:





“NewSpace is working on the F.U.T.U.R.E (Fused Teaming with Uncrewed Rapid Effects) initiative using a variety of unmanned systems to generate mass over a region of interest. Here a dedicated collaboration with BAE Systems, who are a global leader in next generation multi-domain missions and technologies; will help both sides explore mutually beneficial engineering and product development opportunities, as well help NewSpace contribute towards the Atmanirbhar vision for India and the world.”





The companies will explore opportunities to develop and enhance their skills across a range of potential capabilities, such as networking, software, hardware and piloting.







