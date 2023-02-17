



ABU DHABI -- EDGE Group entity, AL TARIQ, a leading developer and producer of highly modular long-range precision-guided munitions (LR-PGMs), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a leader in the design, development, manufacturing, supply and maintenance of aircraft, helicopters, engines, aerospace equipment, avionics and related accessories for military and civil markets.





The MoU was signed during Aero India 2023, Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition, which is being held at the Yelahanka Air Base, Bengaluru, until 17th February.





Under the MoU, AL TARIQ will explore the feasibility of integrating their line of LR-PGMs onto HAL platforms for enhanced mission flexibility.





At the signing, Theunis Botha, CEO of AL TARIQ, said, “AL TARIQ and HAL will partner to explore the integration of the AL TARIQ family of modular, long-range, all-weather, day/night, precision munitions, onto HAL’s fixed-wing aircraft. Through our partnership with HAL, a leading producer of latest technology military aircraft, we can offer customers an LR-PGM that provides long stand-off ranges and increased safety.





"Additionally, we look forward to offering a unique, modular LR-PGM solution that will expand and enhance the aerial strike capability of the end-user.”





S Krishna Kumar, Executive Director (Aircraft Research & Design Centre) of HAL, commented, “High precision, long range, focused munition integration will improve the lethality of our fighter aircraft. ARDC along with other stakeholders will explore the possibilities of integration of AL TARIQ’s LR-PGM solution to fixed-wing aircraft of Indian origin.”







