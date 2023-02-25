



Paramount and India-based Engineering & Technology conglomerate, Bharat Forge Ltd have announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development and production of composite rotor blades, mission systems and stores management systems for medium lift helicopters.





The MoU was signed by CEO –Aerospace, Bharat Forge, Guru Biswal, and SVP, Paramount Group, Clifford Dewell in the presence of senior officials from both companies at the ongoing Aero India 2023 here.





Paramount Group have already developed composite main rotor and tail rotor blades, as fully compatible replacements for the original metallic blades for a wide range of helicopter types including Mi-17s, and Mi-24s.





Commenting on the new agreement and the expansion of the partnership agreement between the two companies, Mr. Guru Biswal, CEO-Aerospace Division, Bharat Forge said: “This MoU with Paramount is a testimony of our commitment to work for an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, to create technologies that are niche and shall support Indian and global requirements.”





Biswal said this collaboration will focus on creating a ‘Centre of Excellence’ for design, development and manufacture of composite rotor blades, mission systems and stores management systems for rotary wing platforms, in India. “This design and manufacturing hub shall support all future programs for both India and across the globe”, he added.





Clifford Dewell, SVP, Paramount Group said, “Our global partnership with Bharat Forge has grown from strength to strength over the last few years. We are excited to expand our collaboration into the aerospace sector.





“We have confidence that this initiative will leverage the unique synergies of our joint capabilities to meet the requirements for these systems for Medium Lift Helicopters in India and across the globe.





“Our experience has been developed over many years; Paramount has delivered Mission Systems and Stores Management systems to several defence forces, including the South African and Algerian Air Forces.”





Mr. Steve Griessel, Global CEO of Paramount said: “Our global partnership with Bharat Forge Limited has grown from strength to strength over the last few years. We are excited to expand our collaboration into the aerospace sector. We have confidence that this initiative will leverage the unique synergies of our joint capabilities to meet the rotor blades requirement for medium lift helicopters in India and across the globe.





“Facilities will be established as centres of excellence for the development and industrialisation of rotor blades for all helicopter categories. Our collaboration would present a unique opportunity for all parties to speed up qualification processes and jointly support national and international customers.”





Paramount and India’s Bharat Forge already have an existing collaboration since 2021. Both companies are building the Mbombe 4 armoured vehicle in India as the Kalyani M4. The agreement was signed at the International Defence Expo (IDEX) held in Abu Dhabi in 2021.





Kalyani Group is a subsidiary of Bharat Forge Ltd, which offers armoured vehicles, ammunition, defence electronics and artillery systems.





In February 2020, at the DefExpo in India both companies unveiled the Kalyani M4/Mbombe-4 and Kalyani Maverick. The United Arab Emirates is the launch customer for Mbombe-4 armoured vehicle, with four vehicles ordered in 2019.







