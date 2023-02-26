



Chennai: Chandrayaan- 3 has arrived. The rocket along with the satellites is well placed for the ignition button to be pressed. The only thing that lay void is the slot for the launch. The GSLV MK-III rocket will be launched in June of this year. If successful, India joins the rank with other aeronautical superpowers including America, Russia, and China to land its vehicle on the moon.





The Chandrayaan-2 is still a pain for many who have witnessed the live tracking of the graph that stopped a movement when it was just 0.5 km from completion. Hearts stopped a beat and more tears trickled down seeing an uncontrollable ISRO chief K Sivan being patted on the back in a parental gesture by Prime minister Modi. The mission is aimed at better understanding the Moon's composition. ISRO has laid out three main objectives for the mission, which include demonstrating a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, demonstrating the rover's roving capabilities on the moon, and performing in-situ scientific observations. the ladder test of the rocket was successfully completed during the time between January 31 to February 2.