



Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday notified the 'Chandrayaan-3' lander successful test





The lander underwent the Electro-magnetic Interference or Electro-magnetic Compatibility (EMI/EMC) test between 31 January and 2 February at the U R Rao Satellite Centre





ISRO emphasised the test as a major milestone in the realisation of the satellites and said, the test is conducted for satellite missions ensuring the functionality of the satellite subsystems in the space environment and their compatibility with the expected electromagnetic levels.





The space agency underlined the three major modules of the interplanetary mission namely, the Propulsion module, Lander module and Rover and the mission's complexity call for establishing radio-frequency (RF) communication links between the modules.





ISRO further mentioned the satisfactory performance of the system highlighting the ensured tests like the Chandrayaan-3 lander test, Launcher compatibility, Antenna Polarization of all RF systems, Standalone auto compatibility tests for orbital and powered descent mission phases, and Lander and Rover compatibility tests for post landing mission phase.





Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota said, It consists of Lander and Rover configuration, and will be launched by GSLV MK-III.





The Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2, demonstrating, end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.





The propulsion module thus carries the Lander and Rover configuration to a 100 km lunar orbit and has a Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) payload to study the spectral and polarimetric measurements of Earth from the lunar orbit.







