



With an endeavour to integrate various stakeholders of defence R&D ecosystem in the country, Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has planned an enriching experience of indigenous defence technologies and systems during the 14th Aero India, which will be held in Bengaluru between February 13-17, 2023. The DRDO will display a wide range of indigenously-developed products and technologies. It will provide numerous exhibits, flight displays and seminars, besides displaying its flagship products at the India Pavilion. This will include display of products on Aeronautical Systems, Missiles, Armaments, Electronics, Micro Electronic Devices and Computational Systems, Soldier Support Technologies, Life-sciences, Naval & Material Science amongst others. The display will showcase the recent advancements made by DRDO in furthering Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.





The DRDO Pavilion will showcase over 330 products categorised into 12 zones namely Combat Aircraft & UAVs, Missiles & Strategic Systems, Engine & Propulsion Systems, Airborne Surveillance Systems, Sensors Electronic Warfare & Communication Systems, Parachute & Drop Systems, Artificial Intelligence Machine Learning & Cyber Systems, Materials, Land Systems & Munitions, Life Support Services, and Industry & Academia Outreach.





The flagship products in each of 12 Zones are: AMCA, TEJAS MK-2, TEDBF, ARCHER, TAPAS UAV, Abhyas, Autonomous Stealth Wing Flying Test Bed from the Combat Aircraft & UAVs Zone; Akash, Astra, QRSAM, Helina, Nag, Pralay from the Missiles & Strategic Systems Zone; FACECU, Gearbox module, Kaveri Dry Engine Prototype, Small Turbo Fan Engine from the Engine & Propulsion Zone; AEW&C-NETRA, AEW&C- MK-2, MMMA Aircraft, IFF, AAAU Model from the Airborne Surveillance Systems Zone; TWIR, BFSR-SR, Bharani, Ashlesha, AATRU, ASPJ Pod, LEOP from the Sensors Electronic Warfare & Communications Systems Zone; Military Combat Parachute System, Brake Parachute, P-16 Heavy Drop System from the Parachute & Drop Systems Zone; Airborne Sonar with Helicopter Model, Air launched Directional Sonobuoy from the Naval Systems Zone; DDCA, INDIGIS, Air Warfare Simulation System, QRNG from Artificial Intelligence Machine Learning & Cyber Systems Zone; FSAPDS, Titanium Alloys from the Materials zone; ASREM, Surveillance ROV, SUMITRA from Land Systems & Munitions Zone; Integrated Life Support System, Helicopter Oxygen System from the Life Support Services Zone and Wankel Rotary Engine, Jet Fuel Starter, Radio Altimeter from the Industry & Academia Outreach Zone. The India Pavilion will exhibit five DRDO products. The exhibits are AEWC&C MK-2, AMCA, TEJAS MK-2, TEDBF and Archer (Image intelligence with Weapon Payloads).





The DRDO’s participation in the mega show will be marked by the flight displays of LCA Tejas, LCA Tejas PV6, NETRA AEW&C and TAPAS UAV. The static display also includes LCA Tejas NP1/NP5 and NETRA AEW&C. The participation will also be marked by the flying debut of indigenous Medium Altitude Long Endurance class UAV TAPAS-BH (Tactical Aerial Platform for Advanced Surveillance - Beyond Horizon). The TAPAS-BH will showcase its capabilities and cover the static as well aerial displays on the business days and the aerial video shall be live streamed throughout the venue. TAPAS is DRDO's solution to the tri services ISTAR requirements. The UAV is capable of operating at altitudes up to 28000 feet, with an endurance of 18 plus hours.





The DRDO is also organising two seminars during the event. The 14th Biennial edition of Aero India International Seminar on the theme ‘Aerospace and Defence Technologies - Way Forward’ is being organised by CABS, DRDO in association with the Aeronautical Society of India on 12th February. This seminar is a flagship event which is organised as a prequel to Aero India. Many eminent keynote speakers from DRDO, Indian Air Force, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, International Organisations and premier academic institutions will participate to provide insights about cutting edge technologies and advancement in Aerospace and Defence. The DRDO will also felicitate the Indian Women Professionals in Aviation and Aerospace (IWPA) during the seminar.





The second seminar is being organised by the Aeronautics Research and Development Board (AR&DB) of DRDO on 14th February. It will be inaugurated by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh. Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt will be the Guest of Honour. The topic of the seminar is ‘Indigenous Development of ‘Futuristic Aerospace Technologies including Way Forward for Development of Indigenous Aero Engines’. Eminent participants include members of Academia, Indian Private Industry, Start-Ups, PSUs and DRDO will participate in this seminar.





A host of activities will be held during the seminar on 14th February. Health Usage and Monitoring System for MiG-29K, which has been developed through Technology Development Fund (TDF) will be Handed Over to the Vice Chief of Naval Staff. Other activities are namely handing over of CEMILAC Certificate for CVRDE developed Aircraft Bearings for AMAGB of Tejas; launch of a web portal for System for Advance Manufacturing Assessment and Rating (www.samar.gov.in); release of DRDO Export Compendium, DRDO Monograph ‘Non Destructive Evaluation of Solid Rockets and Missile Systems, Aeronautics Research and Development Board’s Magazine ‘PUSHPAK2022’ and DRDO Export Compendium. The DRDO will also hand over 16 Licensing Agreements for Transfer of Technology (LAToT) for 11 DRDO developed technologies to 15 industries during the seminar.





The DRDO’s participation at Aero India 2023 is an excellent opportunity for Indian aerospace community to foster the cause of indigenous development of military systems and technologies with the spirit of self-reliance and national pride. It will provide a platform for collaboration and evolve new opportunities to boost export of indigenous defence products. Various interactions are expected with the scientists to explain and demonstrate the systems and exhibits.







