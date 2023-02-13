



Kathmandu: India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Monday met with Nepal foreign minister Bimala Rai Paudyal and discussed strengthening comprehensive bilateral relations.





The two discussed various aspects of Nepal-India relations including the power sector cooperation, trade, and transit.





"Various aspects of Nepal-India relations including the power sector cooperation, trade, transit, education, culture, healthcare, and connectivity infrastructure were discussed during the meeting," according to Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





Kwatra arrived in Kathmandu today on a two-day visit at the invitation of his Nepal counterpart Bharat Paudyal, according to the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.





Kwatra and Paudyal in a meeting earlier today, reviewed Nepal-India relations, according to a tweet by Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





The Indian foreign secretary has also made a courtesy call to Nepal's President Bidhya Devi Bhandari.





Indian Embassy in Nepal in a tweet on Monday said: "Welcomes Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra who is visiting Nepal from 13-14 February 2023. During the visit, Foreign Secretary will meet Foreign Secretary of Nepal, Bharat Raj Paudyal and hold discussions on the entire range of multifaceted India-Nepal cooperation."





The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and the priority India attaches to its relations with Nepal under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement on Friday.







