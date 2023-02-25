



Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday received the Simulated Crew Module (SCM) Structure Assembly for the Gaganyaan project. The SCM is an unpressurised crew module where the interfaces of major systems like parachute systems and pyros are simulated.





The shape and outside mold line of the module received are said to have simulated as per the crewed mission configuration. The SCM, which is to be used in the crewed mission by ISRO is a pressurised capsule and will accommodate astronauts during the Gaganyaan mission.





This first indigenous simulated crew module is developed by the VSSC and realised by Hyderabad’s Manjira Machine Builders Pvt Ltd.





As stated by the ISRO, this crew module will be used for various missions like test vehicle mission, where the crew escape system will be validated along with the validation of various subsystems of the crew module.





Director of VSSC Dr S Unnikrishnan Nair said to have received the module from Managing Director of Manjira Machine Builders Ch VN Sai Prakash, in a ceremony held at Manjira Machine Builders Pvt Ltd Campus in Hyderabad.





As per information, Chairman of ISRO/Secretary and Department of Space S Somanath, and Director of Human Space Flight Centre, HSFC Dr R Umamaheswaran were virtually present at the event.







