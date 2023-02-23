



The strategic partnership between MKU Limited and Dassault Aviation is another breakthrough moment for the Indian defence sector as the company would leverage on the advanced technology from the French aviation giant





India's own MKU Limited, which has carved a niche for its 6th generation ultra-lightweight Ammoflex armour that is made from the strongest materials in the latest generation of fibres, is now going global. In the recently-concluded Aero India show, the company showed a comprehensive range of defence products that it manufactures, some of them are exported to the advanced countries of Europe as well.





Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer of Rafale fighter jets, proposed the partnership with the Indian firm MKU Limited, which it agreed to. Since MKU is a leading provider of personal and platform protection solutions, Dassault will have a cutting-edge technology advantage from the Indian company. The two companies have established themselves as crucial players in the defence production industry for decades.





Strategic Partnership Signals Beginning of A New Era of Cooperation



Indo-French defence ties have been going deeper and deeper over the decades; however, now even private players from India have started partnering with the defence companies from France. The strategic partnership between MKU Limited and Dassault Aviation is another breakthrough moment when the India defence company would leverage on the advanced technology from the French aviation giant Dassault Aviation.





MKU, which has emerged as a leading defence and homeland security firm partnering with Dassault, has sent a great signal for India's 'Make In India' mission as well. The two companies signed an MoU at the Bengaluru show for working together in the security and defence domain. The work would be not limited to France but India as well.





The developing defence relations between the two countries and coming togetherness of the private players in defence production signals the start of a new era of cooperation between India and France. While Managing Director Neeraj Gupta signed the MoU from MKU side, Dassault was represented by Michel Paskoff, its Senior VP-International Cooperation.





A renowned organization for its premium quality personal and platform protection solutions, MKU has carved its name as a crucial player in the defence industry. After inking the deal, Gupta said he is thrilled to join forces with Dassault and the company is entering into the new era of foreign collaboration. He said that with this partnership, his company would be able to offer cutting-edge solutions to enhance the safety and confidence for Indian soldiers.







